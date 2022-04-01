Amanda du Pont has taken to social media to share how proud she is of herself after bagging another CEO position at a fintech company

The stunning media personality represented her new business at an investment meeting in Dubai after she received a special invite from UAE Ministry of Economy

The actress shared that she feels really blessed to be growing in the world of business and fans are happy to see her bagging another CEO role

Amanda du Pont has bagged a major position at a global fintech company. The stunner took to social media to announce that she has secured the CEO position at The Start X.

Amanda du Pont has bagged another CEO position.

Source: Instagram

The actress shared that she now holds two CEO positions. In her post, Amanda revealed that she was representing her new business in Dubai following a special invite from the UAE Ministry of Economy.

She was in the country to support her business partner, who was a speaker at the Annual Investment Meeting. Taking to Instagram, Amanda shared snaps she took while at the meeting. Part of her caption reads:

"Allow me to re-introduce myself. Really blessed to be growing in business. From the beauty sector, I have now also ventured into Finance and Technology."

The stunner's followers took to her comment section to congratulate her for continuing to secure the bag and climbing up the business world ladder.

justmainie said:

"You deserve everything and so much more. Queen of your own empire. I love this for you beautiful."

bongiwemnc commented:

"Boss! Love you Amanda."

elastiiigal wrote:

"Women in tech... Congratulations, keep soaring."

butternut799 said:

"You're truly my inspiration."

all_things_turkish commented:

"Rise to the stars darling."

fighting_fit_with_tyson wrote:

"Proud of you my sister, God is good all the time."

maroon_lwazi added:

"I'm inspired and definitely looking up to you."

Amanda du Pont arrives back home after successful breast augmentation in Turkey

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Amanda du-Pont has arrived home after her trip to Turkey. The stunner travelled overseas for breast augmentation surgery.

Apart from the cosmetic surgery, the actress went sight-seeing around the country. She has been posting stunning snaps taken from different locations in the city.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, 25 February, Amanda shared that she has landed safely in Mzansi. As proof, the star posted a snap she took at the OR Tambo International Airport in Jozi.

