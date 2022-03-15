Lady Du has reportedly opened a case against her so-called manager who has been cheating her out of her performance money for months

The Amapiano vocalist shared that she's in contact with the promoters who booked her via the unnamed manager so they could provide her with proof of payments

Lady Du's fans praised their fave for protecting her bag and making sure that the crooked manager pays for all the wrong things he has done to her

Lady Du has again taken to social media to take shots at her manager. The Amapiano vocalist shared that she has even opened a case against her manager.

Lady Du has opened her case against her manager. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

The stunner alleged that the manager, she did not name, has been stealing some of hard-earned cash. She expressed that she doesn't take exploitation lightly.

In her Instagram Live, the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker said he has been going around asking promoters, who booked her through the allegedly crooked manager, for proof of payments.

ZAlebs reports that the star also claimed that the manager likes to threaten artists by telling them that he would work with his connections to end their careers.

Her fans took to YouTube to share their thoughts on her rant. Many applauded her for protecting her bag.

Patience Sibuyi said:

"Big up to Lady Du for being a boss and not letting anyone mess with her bag. I'm here for ALL of it Queen, ungabayeki."

Brenda Masombuka wrote:

"Yes gal, stand up."

Zuki Petani commented:

"Ya yes girl stand up. Argh, these people, who do they think they are to threaten you."

Bali Emz said:

"So why not just get other management, I don’t understand. It’s not the first time she’s talking about being short-changed."

Tlhagi Mmutlana added:

"If they are charging VAT, are you registered as a vat vendor? These people will get her in trouble."

