A hilarious clip of a Mzansi man teaching in China while wearing a Kaizer Chiefs shirt had the internet buzzing with joy.

The teacher, TikTok user @ayabulelamarulumba, shared his clip on the platform, attracting thousands of comments from social media users who celebrated Amakhosi's win with him.

The teacher celebrates Amakhosi

The video opens with the teacher standing in front of a group of adorable Chinese learners, all standing to greet him politely. He’s rocking his yellow Kaizer Chiefs tee with pride, already setting the tone for what’s about to be a chaotic, footie-filled lesson. He announces the topic of the day, Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates, and asks them to say it after him.

The kids repeat the team names - Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates - as the teacher writes them on the board. He writes down the Nedbank Cup final score, 2-1, with Amakhosi on top, while cheekily shading Pirates for the loss.

SA loves the man's content

The clip attracted floods of comments from social media users who enjoyed the Kaizer Chiefs flexing moment. SA football lovers were vibing hard, loving how their team got international shout-outs.

Some joked that they'd do the same thing if they were in his shoes, saying a Kaizer Chiefs win after years of a dry season was worth celebrating. Others laughed at how petty and proud the teacher was, saying the next game might disappoint him.

User @YamaQhinebe said:

"We are well represented in China!!! Siyabonga Aya🙏❤️❤️."

User @Ethel Lesedi shared:

"There is no Soccer Team with Grateful and hilarious supporters like Kaizer Chiefs. If we lose, we also don't bash our players. We cry in silence. If we win, we celebrate loudly. #khosi4lif."

User @K🇿🇦🇧🇫 added:

"I'll say this again, my team☠️has never made me this happy😭🤣. Kaizer Chiefs is bigger than soccer😭😭😭."

User @Nono Diamond shared:

"There's no brand bigger than Kaizer Chiefs football club in South Africa, this team is more than just a football club ✌️."

User @Hombisa Petesi said:

"Lovely topic 🤝😂."

User @Alwande Mazibuko commented:

"Spread the word, my brother. The whole of China must know 🤣🤣🤣. The world in fact. Tell them to tell parents about Kaizer Chiefs 🤣."

