Amapiano star Lady Du gave fans a glimpse into her new music after sharing two videos of her getting back to the studio and flexing her musical skills

The 34-year-old recently suffered the loss of her father and legendary recording artist DJ Choc Mgwenya, who passed away on Friday, 11 April 2025

Local netizens reacted on social media with excitement as they welcomed the sight of Lady Du back in the studio, while they expect new music to be released

Following the tragic loss of her legendary father, amapiano star Lady Du excited her loyal supporters by returning to the studio to flex her musical skills.

The popular recording artist gave fans a taste of new sounds by sharing two videos of her singing and rapping into a mic while sitting by a recording deck.

Lady Du has not only returned to the studio but also the stage after she earned admiration from national arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie following her recent performance.

Lady Du gets back to work after a heartbreaking loss

Lady Du showed off her soulful skills in the video below:

As the 34-year-old returns to work, tributes for her late father, DJ Choc Ngwenya, continue to pour in after his tragic death on Friday, 11 April 2025.

In the videos, Lady Du showed off her skills by singing to soulful and upbeat songs as she looks forward to her return.

Lady Du gets fans moving after teasing her new sound in the video below:

While Lady Du returns to work, the amapiano star recently impressed local fans after sharing a video of her teaching a staff member how to drive.

Fans are excited to see Lady Du return to the studio

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they are excited to see Lady Du get back to work, while many questioned if the 34-year-old is about to release new music.

Ujjustkidding loved the sound:

“Sounds so nice.”

Mr_thulbheke asked a question:

“Who's on production the beat 👌🔥?”

Yallknowgoofy is relieved:

“Back in studio finally 😭🔥🔥.”

Fezokuhlezondi welcomed Lady Du back to the world of music:

“Back to work 🎹🌎🤘🏾.”

Solutions_pioneer made a suggestion to Lady Du:

“EP Nyana, My sister, please this sound is missing 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Aubrey_theprosthetist has expectations after the video:

“Ke ditaba. Should we expect new music?”

Money_not_love_ is happy to see Lady Du back:

“@ladydu_sa 🔥🔥🔥 happy your back.”

Behlumazali is an admirer of Lady Du:

“They can say many things about you, but ugly is not one of them.”

Therealmezel was impressed by the music:

“So early in the morning? 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍Got this on REPEAT 😍😍.”

Botshepegi_mo is a loyal fan of Lady Du:

“��🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌 One thing about you, neh, you always deliver. Keep pushing 💯💯💯👌👌👌👌.”

Lady Du launches children's clothing brand

As reported by Briefly News, amapiano star Lady Du extended her brand by releasing a children’s clothing range, Wawala Cutzie.

The 34-year-old recording artist celebrated the launch of her new clothing range while she recently suffered massive heartbreak after losing her legendary father, DJ Choc Ngwenya.

