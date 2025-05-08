Veteran Mzansi recording artist Dr Malinga has gone viral after failing to impress a crowd while performing his hit song

In the video, fans seemingly failed to feel the 44-year-old’s vibe as he jumped around to the beat of Via Orlando, a hit song first released over a decade ago

Local netizens reacted on social media to comment on the crowd’s reaction, with some stating the recording artist deserves more

South African recording artist Dr Malinga has gone viral on social media after a video circulated of him failing to impress a crowd during a recent performance.

In the video, the 44-year-old hitmaker can be seen trying to hype the crowd while performing his hit song Via Orlando, but they failed to match his energy.

Dr Malinga's best efforts to get the vibe going at his recent show failed to hit the mark. Image: Frennie Shivambu and Lefty Shivambu/ Gallo Images.

Source: Instagram

After turning heads with his recent purchase of expensive cars, Dr Malinga failed to get feet moving during his performance as he broke out some of his trademark moves.

Dr Malinga fails to create a vibe

Watch Dr Malinga's performance in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

During the short clip, Dr Malinga tried to get the crowd jumping to his beat, but the fans remained mostly stagnant, while some spectators appreciated his efforts.

Recently, Dr Malinga was accused of stealing a song, yet he remains one of Mzansi’s top artists and is still making new music.

Dr Malinga promoted his recent music in the video below:

The veteran is not the first popular Mzansi star to fail to impress the crowd after amapiano duo Scotts Maphuma and TOSS missed the mark at Cotton Fest.

Veteran star Dr Malinga has shared the stage with the likes of Somizi in the past. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/The Times.

Source: Getty Images

Fans feel for Dr Malinga

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they felt bad for the 44-year-old, saying the hitmaker deserves more appreciation from local music lovers.

MrRoly29089 admires Dr Malinga’s hustle:

“I will never look down on a working man.”

I_am_nashdee mentioned his age:

“Midlife crisis.”

Andy_Buck_ is disappointed:

“I hate the South African music industry.”

Benzantsi blamed the crowd:

“The problem is not Dr Malinga but the old men and women gathered to watch.”

AlOyAlcHeAtEr does not know Dr Malinga:

“South Africa is alive with possibilities, what genre of music does he sing?”

Yemuali commented on the outfit:

“Long-sleeved shorts.”

Its_Lifestyle7 said Dr Malinga rolled back the years:

“He went back to where it all started, performing at a store entrance.”

Mariuswarm admires the effort:

“Yoh. Fortune indeed favours the brave.”

CalypsoSaige feels for the artist:

“I wonder what happened because Dr Malinga can actually sing. For real. I’m sad to see him perform for free to a crowd of pedestrians going about their shopping in the village. I’m so sad because he deserves so much more.”

SubaruTurboGT asked a question:

“What is this?”

Dr Malinga sends strong message to podcaster Mac G

As reported by Briefly News, Via Orlando hitmaker Dr Malinga said he will continue to criticise controversial podcaster Mac G.

The Podcast and Chill host has been dragged through the mud after his comments about Minnie Dlamini and Dr Malinga, saying he would always be against the outspoken Mac G.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News