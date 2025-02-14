Dr Malinga has seemingly added a new ride to his suspiciously growing car collection

The singer/ dancer has apparently bought a BMW M4 and got to show it off in a new video

This comes days after buying a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon for his wife, and the purchases raised eyebrows online

Dr Malinga showed off his alleged new BMW M4. Image: Dr Malinga

Source: Facebook

It looks like Dr Malinga may have hit the Lotto jackpot after splurging on another car!

Did Dr Malinga buy a new car?

Dr Malinga is topping social media trends after seemingly buying himself another car.

A video of the Asilali hitmaker driving his alleged BMW M4 has gone viral and left netizens with more questions than answers.

Briefly News reported on Malinga's extravagant pre-Valentine's Day gift to his wife, a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, and it looks like Lingas is not done chowing his money.

Mzansi suspects that Dr Malinga bought another car with donation money. Image: Dr Malinga

Source: Facebook

This comes after he was accused of stealing Tsekeleke's donation money, allegations he later disproved. However, his latest purchases have once again left Mzansi with questions about Lingas' source of income.

Twitter (X) user re-shared his Instagram video that was captioned:

"Thank you, Lord, for re-writing my life."

Here's what Mzansi said about Dr Malinga's new car

Peeps gave Lingas a bombastic side-eye, while others claimed that he used the money once donated to him to fund a soft life:

NathiSibiya8 said:

"I feel sorry for the people who donated."

Zayen30 claimed:

"This is a criminal; he scammed people. Now he is buying expensive cars."

nolomoifa bashed Dr Malinga:

"Our donations money. That time, we still use public transport filled with diseases and other illnesses, but congratulations."

Small_Dumpy was stunned:

"Hay'bo, guys, kanti how much did you donate?"

ThabangCole warned Dr Malinga:

"I hope he knows it will end in tears. You do not mess with these people."

Dr Malinga accused of stealing a song

In more Dr Malinga updates, Briefly News shared an aspiring artist's claims that the singer stole his song.

The budding musician spoke about the devastation of having his idol take credit for his hard work.

