South Africans were a bit emotional after watching one youngster’s TikTok vlog going to work

The young Mzansi lady was candid about her lifestyle and the kind of job she has by collecting raw footage of her day

Social media users showered her with sweet messages in the comments and hoped that life would be a little kinder to her

A young South African woman shared a day in her life through the lens and posted on TikTok.

The video went viral and garnered 84K views in a day, and she gained a lot of followers after posting her relatable content.

SA prays for young lady’s success

A young Xhosa lady from Tokai, Cape Town, Zintle Vala, shared a day in her life through the lens and touched many people online. She filmed her humble background and her daily hustle,

Vala works for Ackermans as their promoter and passes leaflets in the streets to motorists or anyone passing by. She took Mzansi to work with her to show her followers how she makes ends meet.

In her recent clip, she requested a car to pick her up as she had a big bag full of leaflets that she needed to hand out. Her beautiful spirit shone as she communicated with people on the road.

Her day ended very late, and she caught a train back home with her colleagues. South Africans prayed for her success and shared lovely messages in the comments.

Vala captioned her now-viral post:

“Come to work with me as a promoter. Handing out leaflets from Ackermans. Run to Ackermans, jackets are on special.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s day-to-day life

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of 178 comments:

@DOLLY said:

“My baby. Don't give up.”

@newkardec/ applauded the woman’s drive:

“I love your energy. May God bless your hustle.”

@Victory shared:

“Thanks, babe, for your hard work. Some people don't want to work.”

@pumking manifested a great life for the youngster:

“Power to that, my lady, you are going far with that attitude.”

@seansnr7 wrote:

“God bless you, you are really working hard.”

@Tommy_EF motivated the youngster:

“Remember this, my dear, ‘I'm not where I want to be, but I am here for now’.”

@Nangs declared:

“God will open many doors for you.”

@The Walker 💋 was fond of the lady’s willingness to work:

“I love your enthusiasm. People don't have that anymore.”

@gooz_wayne ›shared kind words:

“You'll be working with brands soon, like Grace. Don’t give up.”

