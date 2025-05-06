A young South African lady shared how her parents tricked her into going to a mental institution

Mzansi was concerned about her well-being and how she felt after her family pulled off such a stunt on her

Briefly News did a bit of an investigation to confirm the legitimacy of the woman’s story in her now-viral post

A young South African woman detailed her story of being admitted to Weskoppies by her parents.

A Mzansi lady shared how she found herself in Weskoppies. Image: @bathobile.ni

Source: TikTok

She shared that her family was tired of her behaviour and secretly planned a trip to the mental institution.

Woman gets sent to Weskoppies

A young South African lady shared how she found herself in Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital in Pretoria, Gauteng. The youngster’s parents tricked her into going to the mental institution by convincing her that they were going on a family trip:

“Being told we're going on a family trip, not knowing that they are taking me to Weskoppies.”

They made a stop at Wimpy for some breakfast and then took her to the cinema before driving to Weskoppies. Briefly News wondered about the legitimacy of the lady’s story after noticing her background that matched a much older video that she posted.

The clip had the same neutral wall and stained ceiling just like her bedroom. The youngster explained that she didn’t mind being in the institution as she gets to relax and do no chores.

She claimed to have been sent to Weskoppies because of her urge to bite people, especially her sister. Most social media users bought her story that has significantly earned her a lot of followers on TikTok.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman sent to Weskoppies

Social media users communicated with the lady in a thread of comments:

A lady found herself in a mental institution and shared her story on TikTok. Image: @bathobile.ni

Source: TikTok

@Tatiana was curious:

“I need to know what you did that made them think Weskoppies is the only solution.”

@Lizzo-boo-yer was suspicious:

“Weskoppies only accepts referrals.”

@Sisa.nda Mdluli was amazed:

“Weskoppies is so extreme, what about therapy? Family meeting? Akeso?”

@Noluthando Dube shared:

“I’d be so defeated.”

@_The_Female_Deity said:

“Sorry, they lied, but just go and rest and reset. You might even thank them after.”

@Priscilla🥴 opened up about her struggles:

“Mental health is so stigmatised in our community, but I need this. My family doesn't care enough to do anything about my mental health.”

@Siphosethu Candy shared:

“You’re way too calm for Weskoppies, they’ll send you back home.”

@ka.waii_p said:

“Last year, my dad said he was taking me to his house to visit (I live with his parents) not me realising halfway there that we are going to a psych ward. I felt betrayed”

