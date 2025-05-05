Gogo Gets in Her Feelings While Listening to Kehlani’s Nights Like This

One Xhosa lady and her grandmother were listening to music, and she uploaded some footage online

The youngster’s gogo was feeling the lyrics deeply and expressed her emotions while chilling in the kitchen

The video went viral on TikTok and garnered over 265K views in one day, and generated a thread of 498 comments

South Africans were floored by one Xhosa gogo, who was feeling the lyrics of an R&B song deeply in her soul.

A Xhosa gogo vibed to Kehlani's music.

Source: TikTok

She went viral on TikTok after her granddaughter shared her now-viral video online a day ago.

Grandma jams to Kehlani’s Nights Like This

A young South African lady, Lisa, was chilling with her grandmother in the kitchen, listening to music. The Xhosa youngster put on a famous Kehlani R&B song, Nights Like This.

This is one of the American singer’s most popular songs that has gone platinum multiple times. It gets the crowd going, as many people resonate with the lyrics or simply love the lyrics.

The Xhosa gogo felt the lyrics in her soul as she kept on swinging her head, as though every word was poking at her heart. She let out a deep sigh after saying:

“Oh my God.”

The granny’s granddaughter filmed her every move and posted the video on TikTok. South Africans loved the clip and were floored by the gogo’s reaction to the song.

Lisa captioned her now-viral post:

“POV: You’re thinking of that one guy who did you dirty. Shame, my friend was definitely feeling the lyrics. I love her down.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA amused by gogo listening to R&B

Social media users shared their thoughts on the video in a thread of comments:

A Mzansi youngster listened to R&B with her granny.

Source: TikTok

@kagisomodupe3 wondered:

“Does Kehlani know she's got Magogo in her feelings?”

@user4k asked:

“So it never gets better?”

@LIYA🧚🏻pointed out:

“She’s definitely going through it.”

@Nkcubeko Hani assumed:

“She’s thinking about how Gcinumzi did her dirty back in 1984.”

@Enathi shared:

“This is footage of me after 40 years of heartbreaks.”

@shorticker was floored:

“What is Kehlani doing to gogo?”

@Lani hilariously advised:

“Please keep her phone away from her, she might text him tonight.”

@Rendi pointed out:

“She has a crush on Ty Dolla Sign.”

@Sethu Fokazi realised:

“Guys, our mothers and grandmothers are just girls.”

@Zinni Mtoba commented:

“This is exactly how I react when I listen to this song.”

@Watzisnames highlighted:

“You know it’s real when someone sighs like that.”

@namhle_m shared:

“This is my go-to song whenever I'm going through it all.”

Source: Briefly News