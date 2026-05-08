A humanoid robot spotted moving around North-West University during an engineering career day left students and social media users amazed

TikTok users praised the innovation shown at NWU after a viral video captured what appeared to be a student-built humanoid robot on campus

The futuristic-looking robot sparked conversations online about robotics, engineering and the growing use of AI technology in South African universities

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Students at North-West University were left both entertained and impressed after a humanoid robot was spotted moving around campus during what appeared to be an engineering career day event.

The visual on the left showed the humanoid running around campus. Image: @tjo_tjo_tjo_madimpho

Source: TikTok

The viral video, shared by TikTok user @tjo_tjo_tjo_madimpho on 7 May 2026, quickly grabbed attention online as viewers reacted to the futuristic-looking machine casually walking and interacting around campus grounds. The humanoid robot can be seen moving through the campus while students gather around to watch and record videos.

The sighting happened during an engineering career day at North-West University in the North West province. While details about the humanoid robot remain unclear, students were excited to see such technology being showcased locally.

SA impressed by engineering innovation

Many people online were fascinated by how advanced the robot appeared, with some joking that South Africa was entering its ‘robot era’. Social media users speculated that the humanoid robot may have been designed or programmed by students or staff within the university’s engineering faculty.

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The video shared by student and user @tjo_tjo_tjo_madimpho quickly spread online as many South Africans praised the apparent innovation and technological creativity on display at the university. Some users joked that the robot looked ready to register for classes, while others applauded young engineers for pushing boundaries in science and technology.

The clip also sparked conversations about how robotics and artificial intelligence are becoming more visible in educational spaces across the country. Several commenters said moments like this prove that South African students are capable of competing on a global level when it comes to engineering and innovation.

The screenshot on the left showed students stunned at the humanoid. Image: @tjo_tjo_tjo_madimpho

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the seeing ‘AI’ walking

Vuyo Mshudulu wrote:

“Ngl this would’ve freaked me out. 😭😭😭😭”

David Albertus wrote:

“Bare it chases people that use AI on their assignments. 😭”

Kim’s wrote:

“Then they expect us not to use ai for assignments.”

Timothy Ntshangase wrote:

“AI takeover. 😂”

Kele_M wrote:

“Let’s paraphrase this thing. 🙆🏻‍♀️🥺😅”

Bizzy wrote:

“This will take our job, I don't wanna lie. 😳😳”

Siya wrote:

“One day is one day. 😌”

Wawabear wrote:

“If I saw this on a random day on campus I'm sure it would make my day. 😇”

heluvs_busii wrote:

“Please make it Zep. 😭😭😂

ThatGworl wrote:

“Now that's too much doing!”

Ms_RT26Reba wrote:

“We have arrived guys.”

Candice wrote:

“Guys I’d actually freak out.”

Ngcebo Maphumulo wrote:

“There you have it the end of south Africa”

3 Other Briefly News stories about robots

A video showed a humanoid robot inside a Chery dealership, with the Magumba track playing in the background.

A South African man went viral for creating a robot that reminds his mother to take her medication The innovative device impressed viewers and sparked conversations about tech-assisted eldercare.

A South African woman showed her hotel experience in China, where a robot delivered her food directly to her room.

Source: Briefly News