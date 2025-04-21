Millions of people on the internet were moved by how one chap made his grandmother remember

The granny who has dementia had a hard time remembering her grandson, and lit up the minute she got a hint

The video went viral on TikTok and was watched by over eight million people watched the clip last week

A young American man shared a tearjerker after posting a clip of himself visiting his grandmother.

One gentleman moved many with his sweet relationship with his granny. Image: @ABRAHAM GONZALEZ FERNANDEZ

Source: Getty Images

The sweet gentleman reminded his granny of who he was in the most beautiful way and moved many people online.

Granny with dementia remembers grandson

A young American man, Chandler Durango, moved many online users with a video from last week where he visited his grandmother in a nursing home. The granny has dementia and struggles with memory.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Her sweet grandson tried reminding her who he was by making her look at his face. Chandler first came into the institution excited to see his granny and gave her multiple kisses.

The grandma was confused as to who the young man was and asked:

“Who are you?”

Chandler wondered if he had kissed the right lady, and his granny confirmed by remembering her own name. Now it was the gentleman’s turn to give his granny a hint:

“Take a guess. You see me every day, silly goose. Hey, what’s my name?”

The granny had a hard time remembering and failed at her first attempt, but after receiving a hint of her grandson’s name, she nailed it and celebrated with a nursery rhyme.

The video touched many as Chandler bonded with his granny and showed the world a glimpse of what it’s like to have a loved one living with dementia.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Man shares relationship with granny

Social media users were moved by the pair’s bond and shared:

One chap shared his lovely bond with his granny living with dementia. Image: @Owen Franken

Source: Getty Images

@Birdluvr commented:

“I pray this man gets married and has children. He will make a phenomenal husband and father.”

@margot_lux commented:

“As a student nurse, this is really going to help me interact better with dementia and Alzheimer's patients.”

@Kerri Charmaine🇨🇦🇨🇦 was in awe of Chandler's behaviour and said:

“The perfect grandson. You’re a good guy, Chandler.”

@Alex Prinsloo confessed in the comments:

“Dude, you got me crying.”

@Em was emotional after watching the lovely:

“Don’t make me cry. Anything related to dementia sends me into a spiral.”

@keeesha 🦋 was touched by Chandler's sweet gesture:

“I work in a nursing home and this is a rare sight (family visiting dementia residents let alone singing to them this kindly) I’m literally sobbing, this is so beautiful and heartwarming.”

3 More family-related stories by Briefly News

A South African youngster tricked her granny into filming the viral Kehlani dance challenge and trended on TikTok.

One Mzansi chap received mixed reactions from social media users after showing off the massive groceries he bought for his granny.

South Africans were stunned to see one family's five generations all in one photo after Christmas lunch.

Source: Briefly News