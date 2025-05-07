Gogo Skhotheni celebrated her 33rd birthday in style, sharing stunning pictures of the star-studded party on Instagram

The former sangoma, now embracing Christianity, expressed gratitude to her family, friends, and service providers for making her special day unforgettable

Social media reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising her elegance and the love surrounding her event

Gogo Skhotheni pulled out all the stops for her 33rd birthday. The controversial former sangoma who has been charting trends after announcing that she was ditching ubungoma for Christianity shared a glimpse of her party online.

Inside Gogo Skhotheni's birthday party

Gogo Skhotheni sure knows how to throw a party. The star who has been celebrating her new journey as a Christian, from getting baptised to wanting to open her church, marked another trip around the sun.

Taking to her Instagram page on 7 May 2025, the DJ and podcast host shared stunning pictures from the star-studded event. Guests looked elegant in black outfits, while the media personality stood out in a stunning white gown designed by the talented celebrity designer, Sihle The Designer.

Gogo Skhotheni also expressed gratitude to the service providers who made her dream come true and the fans, family and friends who made her feel special. She captioned the post:

"What a night to remember! I’m deeply grateful to everyone who came out to celebrate my special day, family, friends, and loved ones. Thank you for making it magical. A huge thank you to @perehouse for the beautiful venue and warm hospitality, and to my amazing team who brought everything together seamlessly.

"To my designer @sihle_the_designer, thank you for making me feel like royalty. @lolo_morapeli, thank you for pulling this together. Every message, call, and post meant the world to me. I felt the love! Here’s to another year of life, love, and unforgettable moments."

SA react to Gogo Skhotheni's party pictures

Social media users could not get enough of Gogo Skhotheni's elegant birthday bash. Many also mentioned how the star was loved by her family and friends.

@itebogeng873 commented:

Shuuuu you looked amazing 🔥🔥🔥 everything was on point😍😍😍🔥🔥"

@maredithabo wrote:

"Yessss my fabulous friend 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@elly_m added:

"Your mom looks like you, your brother and your father 😍"

@manalam_studio commented:

"You look amazing nana❤️🔥🔥"

@kyle_mua added:

"@gogo_skhotheni Yesses, you looked amazing ngwanakana 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥you deserve everything beautiful that’s coming your way stay humbled, gorgeous and fabulous. You are indeed a woman of class and substance. Hope you had an amazing one🎂🥂🍾❤️💃🏽"

Gogo Skhotheni gets baptised

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that businesswoman and former sangoma-turned-pastor Gogo Skhotheni, real name Tumi Motsoeneng, was baptised over the weekend.

The former sangoma, who made headlines in April when she preached at a local church, caught the attention of Mzansi on Tuesday, 6 May, after a video of her being baptised was shared on social media.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday, the popular pastor said she remains committed to her new journey despite the backlash she received from social media.

