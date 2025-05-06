Former sangoma Gogo Skhotheni got social media buzzing on Tuesday after a video of her getting baptised emerged

Skhotheni, who recently turned to Christianity, confused Mzansi when she preached the gospel at her local church

Netizens took to social media to react to her video, with some revealing that the reality TV star is seeking attention

Video: Former Sangoma Gogo Skhotheni gets baptised. Images: Gogo Skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Businesswoman and former sangoma-turned-pastor Gogo Skhotheni, real name Tumi Motsoeneng, got baptised over the weekend.

The former sangoma, who made headlines in April when she preached at a local church, caught the attention of Mzansi on Tuesday, 6 May, after a video of her being baptised was shared on social media.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday, the popular pastor said she remains committed to her new journey despite the backlash she received from social media.

Skhotheni, who also received criticism from her initiates, also shared that she's 10 times ahead with her mental health, so the criticism doesn't break her.

The reality TV star reveals that she's not changing her stage name, Gogo Skhotheni because it's good for business.

Entertainment channel Mdnnewss on X, shared a video of the podcaster and DJ getting pabtised in a river.

South Africans flooded the channel's comments section to respond to the video.

South Africans respond to the video

@Innocentstake asked:

"How many times is she getting baptised?"

@LMngomezul replied:

"Until she goes to heaven."

@MasieTiro responded:

"She has now met a European God, and all her ancestors are demons!"

@mponts7 wrote:

"Ok corrections, "former sangoma turned DJ, turned Christian and now a fake pastor, Gogo Skhotheni gets baptised."

@simphiwe_n54295 said:

"She's living her life as she sees it. Who are we to judge? We have our own flaws too."

@LordPiccoloSA wrote:

"Leaving behind other sangomas she initiated in the dark and lost."

@sewelankoana replied:

"At this point she can open only fans account, be a school principal, US president, yoooo hai we don’t care."

@ChaleChipangura said:

"Congratulations to Skhotheni for accepting Jesus as the Lord and personal savior of her life.The word of God in John-3:16 says, "For God so loved the world that he hs his only begotten son, so that whoever believes in will not perish but have an everlasting life"."

@stevesedi666 wrote:

"Mara batho ba (people are acting) actor. She is preparing for her reality show."

@DlalaManando said:

"From sangoma to a pastor, and a DJ. Cha niyifostile ngandlela zonke impilo (you are forcing everything) Skhotheni."

@22theboy replied:

"The old hustle wasnt working, she’s taking the Bushiri route now."

Sangoma-turned-pastor Gogo Skhotheni gets baptised. Images: Gogo Skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Did Gogo Skhotheni open her own church?

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in April that the former sangoma, Gogo Skhotheni announced plans to open a church shortly after resigning from ubungoma, marking a new chapter in her spiritual journey.

The controversial media personality's decision to convert to Christianity has sparked mixed reactions, with some fans questioning her intentions and others accusing her of exploiting vulnerable people for financial gain.

Her recent viral video of delivering a sermon in church, alongside criticism of her attire, has further fueled the debate about her authenticity.

Source: Briefly News