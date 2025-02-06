Fans Inspired As Lady Du Teaches Staff Member How to Drive in a Mercedes-Benz
- Lady Du recently did her big one and gave a driving lesson to one of her staff members
- The singer took out her Mercedes-Benz and said she wanted to help her employee picture herself in one of her favourite cars
- Fans were moved by her kind gesture and praised her for looking out for people and setting a good example
Lady Du made one of her staff members' day when she taught her how to drive.
Lady Du gives driving lesson
Our fave, Lady Du, is all about spreading joy and hope among those closest to her, and she might have recently made one of her staff members' dreams come true.
The singer/ record label owner shared a video giving a driving lesson to one of her employees.
Like Rachel Kolisi, who recently taught Siya's sister how to drive in a sleek Mercedes-Benz, Lady Du pulled out her Merc and said putting people first was more important to her than any possible damage to her car:
"I knew she’d be scared to bump it, but the real catch here is seeing herself in a car she can own one day.
"We don't know what life has for us all, but when you can change a person’s perspective of life, please do it."
Mzansi shows love to Lady Du
Fans and followers were inspired by the singer's gesture and praised her for opening up her heart, and her Benz:
mziwobooysen10 said:
"You're such an inspiration, Sisi, uThixo akwandisele."
lelohlase.08 was moved:
"You have such a beautiful heart. May God continue blessing you, Ma!"
pertua_rikhotso declared:
"The world needs more leaders like you, bless you."
juniortsima was inspired:
"Keep it up! I love what you're doing by changing people's lives."
baxolele3 wrote:
"I wish people could have that mentality. It doesn’t have to be something you were born with, but as long as it visits you from time to time. Thank you for this, humanity goes a long way."
