House music legend Oskido has announced the return of the second instalment of the Big Day Out 2025

The debut show in 2024 was a massive success, having sold out the event in Johannesburg

Mzansi and those who attended the show last year are counting down the days for the upcoming music extravaganza

Following the success of his debut Big Day Out in 2024, Oskido has finally announced this year's edition.

Oskido has announced the Big Day Out 2025 in Johannesburg. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Oskido announces 2nd Big Day Out

It's official, the Big Day Out 2025 is a thing! House and dance legend Oskido promises partygoers a mix of some of Mzansi's big genres, namely amapiano, house, hip-hop and kwaito.

According to TshisaLIVE, Oskido said, “The response to the first Big Day Out blew the team and I away.”

Taking to Instagram, Oskido announced that the concert has officially returned and shared some of the highlights from 2024 shows. Fans can expect music, food and dope culture and also good vibes.

This year's show will be just in time to welcome the festive season on 29 November. The venue is at the Huddle Park in Linksfield, Johannesburg.

"Early bird tickets on Webtickets. Don’t sleep! Let’s make history again!" he exclaimed.

“In 2025, we are taking it to another level with more artists, more music, and more ways to celebrate the diversity of South Africans.”

Fans excited for Oskido's upcoming show

Well, it seems people are looking forward to getting their dancing shoes and are counting down the days till November.

Zamani gushed:

"The best kwaito concert emhlabeni. It was well organised. Let’s rock!"

Dolly Mokola stated:

"My prayers have been answered. We had a blast last year."

Ke Diema asked:

"It'll be my birthday on this day grootman. I'd love to give you a stellar performance ka Sepedi poetry. O reng? (What do you say?)"

Lotizar said:

"What is the lineup looking like? I think this is my vibe!"

Pamelo Sindi said:

"My friends and I had a blast last year, this time. We honoured the invite."

