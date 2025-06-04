Oskido couldn't contain his excitement after finally doing a pull-up following countless attempts

The legendary producer did his first pull-up in three years and seized the moment to share some advice with his online community

Fans and followers praised Oskido's commitment to fitness as well as his undying persistence

Briefly News got in touch with a trusted fitness expert to chat about why pull-ups are difficult and what one can do

Oskido did his first pull-up in three years.

Source: Instagram

Oskido says he's been working on his pull-up technique for three years and has finally got it right.

Oskido finally does a pull-up

Oskido has joined a growing list of South African celebrities who have committed to staying fit and making the gym their best friend.

The Let's Dance hitmaker recently shared a video of himself breaking a sweat in the gym, and opened up about an exercise he's been battling to perfect for years - pull-ups.

Oskido did his first successful pull-up in three years.

Source: Instagram

Oskido revealed how he's struggled with pull-ups for three years and, after many agonising attempts, finally got it right:

"I did my first pull-up in 3 years! Don’t stop at step 10, your breakthrough might be step 11."

As easy as gym bunnies make it look, fitness expert, Mothusi Maepa, told Briefly News why most people tend to struggle with pull-ups:

"If your core is weak, including your arms, shoulders and back muscles, you will struggle with pull-ups. In addition, being overweight is also a factor in why people tend to battle with the exercise."

Also a certified personal trainer, Maepa shared some tips on what one can do to perfect their pull-up game:

"You will need to start by losing weight. The more you lose, you will need to incorporate strength training and resistance training. Your first stop will then have to be assisted pull-ups using the assisted pull-up machine. This will likely improve your performance."

South Africa shows love to Oskido

Mzansi was impressed and praised Oskido for not giving up on his goal:

mama.azania said:

"Smooth! You make it look so easy."

_mpendulolanga_ trolled Oskido:

"No upper body strength at all! Keep going, Oskido Godzilla."

mncedisi7677 encouraged Oskido:

"It also took me a while. But now, I do a clean 12 per set. You need to strengthen your arms and shoulders to lift your whole body up."

Mzansi congratulated and praised Oskido for successfully doing a pull-up.

Source: Instagram

andys0808 advised:

"Keep on trying, that pullover works almost the whole body."

samgwegwe cheered:

"Keep on keeping on!"

lamas_em showed love to Oskido:

"I believe!"

