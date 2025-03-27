American rapper and singer-songwriter Travis Scott caused a buzz on social media after announcing that he’s coming to Mzansi

The rapper reacted to a fan who said that they are willing to sell all their furniture just to buy a ticket to see him perform

Castle Lite brand director Colleen Duvenage shared with Briefly News how excited they are to be bringing Travis Scott to SA

Travis Scott interacted with his South African fan. Image: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

It’s about to go down in South Africa this year as another one of the netizens' favourite international stars, rapper Travis Scott, will be coming down to Mzansi in October 2025 to perform.

Recently, an online user @Jabu_Macdonald made it clear that since the American rapper and singer-songwriter is coming to perform, he will be selling all his furniture to purchase a ticket to the star’s concert.

“Travis Scott is coming to South Africa. Maybe I should sell all the furniture in the house.”

In response to this tweet, Travis Scott was stunned by what the fan had mentioned. He reacted by saying he shouldn’t sell all of his furniture:

“Hold on, not alls the furniture.”

See the post below:

Netizens respond to Travis Scott’s reaction

Many netizens on social media flooded the rapper’s comment section with their response to his reaction to the fan wanting to sell all his furniture. Here’s what they had to say below:

@krugersville said:

“On my way to sell my grandmother's house. @trvisXX, say something about the prices so I can negotiate properly.”

@RealSihleIV commented:

“Why is the ticket so expensive? 😫 I'm selling the house as well.”

@Anele_charliez responded:

“The ticket requires that you at least sell one kidney so you can also cater for the after party.”

@Candle_Kerese replied:

“I've already sold my house!”

Castle Lite excited about bringing Travis Scott to SA

Castle Lite’s brand director, Colleen Duvenage, shared with Briefly News how excited they are to be bringing the American star to South Africa in October 2025.

He said:

“We are thrilled to be back, reinvigorated and more intentional. We have an exciting plan in place for UNLOCKS 2025. Premium VIP Experiences, prizes and WE will do what we do best which is to serve our customers unforgettable experiences.”

Travis Scott's fan to sell his furniture to see him perform live in SA. Image: Christopher Polk

How to get tickets to Travis Scott's tour in South Africa

Those eager to purchase tickets can do so once the Discovery Bank pre-sale begins on Wednesday, 26 March at 9 am, continuing until 9 am on Friday, 28 March. Tickets will be available on the Ticketmaster and Big Concerts websites. General on-sale tickets will be released at 9 am on Friday, 28 March, through the same websites.

Travis Scott brings Circus Maximus World Tour 2025 to South Africa

Meanwhile, Travis Scott sent his South African fans into a frenzy after confirming that Johannesburg will be his first stop when he kicks off the Circus Maximus Stadium Tour. The Pick Up The Phone singer will perform at FNB Stadium on Saturday, 11 October 2025, as part of the Castle Lite Unlocks, last held in 2019.

The Highest in the Room crooner will proceed to Delhi in India, Seoul in Korea, and Sanya and Hainan in China before performing in Tokyo in Japan. Taking to his Instagram account, Travis Scott shared a poster of the Circus Maximus World Tour with the simple caption:

“Joburg/Asia We OTW Soon. I Wanna see something.”

Travis Scott and Tyla spark dating rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a picture of Tyla and Travis Scott sparked dating rumours on social media, with fans speculating about the nature of their relationship.

The two musicians collaborated on the remix of Tyla's highly successful breakout single Water. While fans initially criticised the collaboration, the remix turned out well, with its music video garnering almost two million views in less than a week.

