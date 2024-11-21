A picture of Tyla and Travis Scott sparked dating rumours on social media, with fans speculating about their relationship

Fans are divided, with some criticising the age gap and Travis Scott's children with Kylie Jenner, while others believe it's their personal choice

Comments range from concerns about potential drama with the Kardashian-Jenner family to support for their autonomy in making decisions

A picture of Grammy Award-winning South African singer Tyla and American rapper Travis Scott has sparked dating rumours on social media.

A picture of Tyla and Travis Scott has sparked dating rumours. Image: Taylor Hill and Francois Durand

Source: Getty Images

Tyla and Travis Scott allegedly dating

The rumour mill has been spinning after a picture of Water hitmaker Tyla and internationally acclaimed rapper Travis Scott went viral on social media. Some fans speculated that the two stars were a couple.

An X user with the handle @tiredfeminist_ reposted the stars' picture and stated that they were not the best match, not only because of their huge age gap but also because Trevor has two children with Kylie Jenner. The caption read:

"He is a 33 year old father of 2 kardashian/jenner babies, and she is a 22 year old young lady starting out her very bright career, absolutely NOT."

Fans weigh in on Tyla and Travis allegedly dating

Social media users seem divided about the rumoured couple. Some said they were not a good match, while others said it was up to them to decide.

@KhadijaGarba19 said:

"Apart from being too young to play Stepmom/BM number 2 or whatever, the Kardashians/Jenners are one hell of a united front that could turn into dangerous bullies; she neither needs nor should be drawn to whatever that kinda drama is."

@YeahBell_ commented:

"She’s an adult, she can make her own decisions."

@truestorygrande wrote:

"idk why she picked him, everyone else in the replies already said exactly what i was thinking — especially about him already having kids + who they’re with specifically"

@simply_valll added:

"From all the men she could choose from, she said “yeah, he’s the one for me” 😭😭 I cant ✋🏻"

@I_am_Bucie noted:

"It’s a NO from me 👎🏾"

Tyla poses with her parents in viral picture

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Tyla has been in the spotlight after her hit song Water blew internationally. The star's fans have been on social media digging for more information about her private life, from her parents, home and even boyfriend.

Tyla is definitely living in her "IT" girl era, and fans are waiting for more hits from her before the year ends. The Johannesburg-born actress became an overnight sensation following the success of her hit song Water.

Source: Briefly News