South African superstars Nomcebo Zikode and Katlego Maboe recently collaborated and pulled off an epic performance with the Mzansi Tenors, which quickly went viral on social media.

On Sunday, 12 October 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a clip of the Grammy award winner Nomcebo performing John Legend's All Of Me with the popular TV personality Katlego.

The video made headlines on social media with many peeps liking their performance; however, as usual, there were many criticisms from other netizens.

"Mzansi Tenors, Katlego Maboe and Nomcebo Zikode collaborate to deliver John Legend's All Of Me," Khawula wrote.

Watch the clip below:

SA reacts to Zikode and Maboe's performance

Shortly after the clip was shared on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Andile_cza questioned:

"Who came up with the translation idea?"

@Thulaganyo_G said:

"I can’t believe that white girl wanted to cancel this amazing brother of ours."

@IrisJulianne wrote:

"This is wild, Katlego had a wild opening...don't know what the hell happened after him 😂😂😂 who came up with this idea lol."

@Mabizela_Lwazi commented:

"I hate it when musicians do this. Five people, plus the band, thought this was a great idea. Why not choose a South African song with English verses or the National Anthem?"

@chestermayifo responded:

"Man opened a duet challenge on Nervous song and chose Mthadazo Gaxa as the best one, knowing that he'd be coming over for his concert, promised to make a remix with the brother and Black Coffee and for him to disappear after..."

A look at Katlego Maboe's singing videos went viral

In May 2025, Katlego Maboe impressed fans with a viral video of him singing a gospel song while playing the guitar, showcasing his vocal talent, which trended on social media.

In March 2024, many netizens on TikTok gushed over the Deal or No Deal host Katlego Maboe's incredible voice covering one of David Craig's songs, Unbelievable.

host Katlego Maboe's incredible voice covering one of David Craig's songs, In August 2023, Maboe made headlines on social media after he shared an emotional video of himself singing a Tshwana hymn, which is Rush by Ayra Starr.

by Ayra Starr. In another video he shared in December 2023 on social media, Katlego Maboe, an emotional video of him paying tribute to Zahara with a performance of the late singer's song, Ndiza.

