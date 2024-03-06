Katlego Maboe captured many hearts with his incredible voice covering one of David Craig's songs

The star posted a clip on TikTok playing a guitar and singing Unbelievable by David Craig

Many netizens flooded his comment section with complimentary messages and showered him with love

Katlego Maboe captured many hearts with his melodic voice. Image: @katlegomaboe

Source: Instagram

Katlego Maboe is the jack of all trades and master of them all. The seasoned television presenter wowed social media users with his singing abilities.

Katlego Maboe stuns SA with Unbelievable cover

There is no denying that Katlego Maboe is a man of many talents. The star, who is famous for his presenting gigs on top shows like Expresso and Deal Or No Deal SA, is also a talented singer.

The media personality has been sharing snippets of himself singing, and Mzansi has been blown away each time he does. The star who sent shockwaves across the net when he sang a Tshwana Hymn in an emotional video shared another clip singing Unbelievable by David Craig.

Maboe posted the video on his TikTok account and captioned it:

"One of my favourites by Craig David! Haven’t done this in a while #katlegomaboe #unbelievable #cover #craigdavid #guitar #acoustic #sing #music #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #CapCut."

Watch the video below:

TikTok users applaud Katlego Maboe

Many netizens flooded his comment section with complimentary messages and showered him with love:

jolene wrote:

"Wow wow wow beautiful Kat."

Monique Kelly said:

"Yoh you have a very nice voice."

PROBLEMS responded:

"You deserve the best Kat."

Tuba complimented:

"You are so gifted Kat."

user8429553175965 praised:

"Beautiful rendition."

yv_910 commented:

"My favourite song since high School."

sonskyn19 mentioned:

"Wow what a great voice i love it when you sing."

user5390272778777 replied:

"Wow Katlego you are a great singer."

lallyluv complimented:

"That was soul touching."

Katlego Maboe gets Mzansi into December mode with Mnike dance challenge

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Expresso TV presenter Katlego Maboe had fans amped for the festive season when he participated in the viral Mnike dance challenge.

Despite December being months away, many fans agree that the song itself sets the tone for the busy month.

Source: Briefly News