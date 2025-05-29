Katlego Maboe impressed fans with a viral video of him singing a gospel song while playing guitar, showcasing his vocal talent

Musa Khawula reposted the video with a harsh caption, accusing Maboe of being a deadbeat father in a legal battle with ex-girlfriend Monique Muller over child maintenance

Social media reactions were mixed, with some praising Maboe’s voice and others criticising him for allegedly hiding behind gospel music amid personal issues

South African television presenter Katlego Maboe serenaded his followers with a touching gospel song. The star who left fans when he sang a Tswana hymn while playing his guitar, flexed his vocal ability in a new video.

Katlego Maboe sang a gospel song in a viral video. Image: Lucky Nxumalo/Foto24/Gallo Images and Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images

Katlego Maboe's singing video goes viral

Is there anything Katlego Maboe cannot do? At this point, Mzansi is looking forward to an album from the star because he has the voice for it. The star has shared several videos showcasing his singing abilities with covers of songs like Craig David's Unbelievable and the Tswana hymn that caught Mzansi's attention.

A new video of the Deal or No Deal host singing a gospel song was recently reposted on X (Twitter) by controversial entertainment blogger, Musa Khawula. Khawula did not hold back in his caption, accusing Katlego Maboe of being a deadbeat father who does not take care of his son with his estranged ex-girlfriend, Monique Muller. The caption read:

"Katlego Maboe singing gospel as if he isn't a useless deadbeat who is being dragged by his baby's mother, Monique Muller, to maintenance court in Cape Town because he isn't prepared to financially support their son."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Katlego Maboe's video

South Africans on social media shared mixed reactions to the post. Some defended Katlego Maboe, saying his custody battle with Monique Muller was unrelated to his video.

Some, however, said the star was hiding behind the gospel song.

@IsaacMbongela commented:

"What does his singing of a gospel song have to do with the baby's mother?"

@_officialMoss wrote:

"🙋🏽‍♂️Isn’t this guy from that Deal or No Deal TV show? 🤷🏽‍♂️"

@Sakhile_Azania said:

"They got him fired, yet they still expect him to pay maintenance."

@PreciousShange added:

"What does he do with the Deal or No Deal money?! 😮"

@boi_mothibi said:

"His voice?! 🥹🤍"

@tiraly added:

"Oksalayo, he is anointed and has a good voice."

@nsbusiso800 wrote:

"It's always the gospel loving gang. Their sins haunt them, so they soothe themselves with music. 🤮"

@sakhilenyoni said:

"The baby's mother doesn't want to play her part in financially taking care of the child, either."

A video of Katlego Maboe singing a gospel song divided Mzansi. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

