Musa Khawula slams Presley Chweneyagae following his death

South Africans mourned the sudden passing of Presley Chweneyagae on Tuesday 27 May 2025

While fans and colleagues focused on the positive impact the actor had, Musa Khawula harshly criticised Presley Chweneyagae and called him a deadbeat dad

Netizens reacted to Musa Khawula's tribute with some providing evidence to back his claims about Presley Chweneyagae

While South Africans have flooded the internet with heartfelt tributes for Presley Chweneyagae following his passing, one voice has stood out, refusing to conform to the dictates of ubuntu. Musa Khawula, who is currently behind bars, chose violence while updating his fans of Presley Chweneyagae’s passing.

Mzansi was plunged into mourning on Tuesday 27 May following the sudden death of Presley Chweneyagae aged 40. The cause of death was undisclosed.

Musa Khawula slams Presley Chweneyagae

Condolence messages poured in from fans and entertainment industry colleagues. The messages celebrated the positive legacy Chweneyagae left behind, but Musa Khawula went against the tide.

In true Musa Khawula fashion, the controversial celebrity gossip monger took a low blow and mocked Presley Chweneyagae, calling him a deadbeat dad. Khawula claimed that the former The River actor had blown his fortune on women and alcohol. The post was captioned:

“Deadbeat to his 19 year old daughter; Presley Chweneyagae who preferred to squander all his money on alcohol and hoes meanwhile her daughter was struggling has passed away at the age of 40.”

Netizens react to Musa Khawula's tribute to Presley Chweneyagae

Netizens reacted with surprise and amusement at Musa Khawula’s tribute to Presley Chweneyagae. While some agreed with his blunt assessment, others criticised him for taking attacking someone who can no longer defend themselves.

Here are some of the comments:

@officialtwinny said:

“For you to get Shebeshxt as a cell mate 🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️”

@Ndi_Muvenda_ replied:

“And you will remain behind bars. Hating and being vile won’t lead to your release.”

@phuka_kgwasa advised:

“That's not a way to talk about a person who has passed on irrespective of his flaws while he was still on earth. You are insensitive. Let God be the judge. You also have your faults. Your life is not perfect.”

@muzi2104 suggested:

“Remember that there is an absentee father and an absented father. He could have been pushed into absence. But because he's a man, his story will not be heard.”

@KGBoga argued:

“It would mean more if you actually cared about the 19-year-old daughter. But it's obvious that you are clout chasing. He was flawed like most human beings are, so let him rest in peace and those of us who enjoyed his talent on our screens to celebrate that which he blessed us with.”

Was Presley Chweneyagae a deadbeat dad?

Musa Khawula is basing his criticism of Presley Chweneyagae on an incident that happened in April 2023.

Briefly News reported that Presley Chweneyagae appeared on the popular television show Papgeld after failing to pay child maintenance for his son.

The Tsotsi actor had a baby boy with a woman named Alletta Somfula from Kempton Park in Johannesburg. Chweneyagae made an apperance on the Moja Love reality TV show after his alleged baby mama wrote to the show in the hopes they would help her get some money from the actor.

