Presley Chweneyagae's passing has left fans and loved ones confused and seeking answers

Those who came to love him appreciated the effort he put into his characters, especially Cobra

We explored a compilation of Chweneyagae's usage of bombastic words on The River, as well as his fans' reactions

Fans marvelled at Presley Chweneyagae’s work on ‘The River’. Image: presleychweneyagae

Presley Chweneyagae's fans are not only mourning the loss of his life, but also the extraordinary characters he portrayed on film and television.

Presley Chweneyagae flexes his vocabulary

Days following Presley Chweneyagae's death, we've got to see not only the thousands of people whose hearts he touched, but we also witness and appreciate the work he put into his craft.

Since his days on the award-winning Tsotsi, later transitioning to telenovelas, Chweneyagae was a world-class performer who brought life to every set he walked on.

He also made a stellar appearance in the groundbreaking telenovela, The River, where he took on the role of Cobra, and built a character around a love for the finer things in life, opulence - do you catch our drift?

Presley Chweneyagae showed off his polished vocabulary on 'The River'. Image: presleychweneyagae

Not only was he a star performer, but Presley also told authentic South African stories and highlighted real issues facing everyday citizens, and was led by his unmatched vocabulary and hilarious use of bombastic words in his scenes.

Mzansi Magic shared clips from some of Cobra's most iconic scenes, speaking the most polished English, leaving his co-stars dumbfounded and viewers laughing till their tummy's ached:

Here's what Mzansi said about Presley Chweneyagae's character

Fans are heartbroken by Presley's death, and celebrated his life through his work.

Meanwhile, others honoured Presley by sharing clips from his appearance on The River.

South African actress, Rami Chuene, quoted Cobra:

"I hope you catch my drift… or ke le tabotse?"

Ndim_uChris said:

"I can hear him laugh after reading his. Death is really something else."

IamMahlodi praised Presley Chweneyagae:

"Pure Talent. Relatable to all kasi people."

iamthusoyaone_sekwe quoted:

"'Ke lomile Polinski ka Mokwepa!' Rest rest, Cobrizi was le Easy."

Mzansi remembered some of Presley Chweneyagae’s most iconic roles and bombastic words. Image: presleychweneyagae

msramsey_ added:

"A walking dictionary. He gave us the best moments on screen, man. So long, Cobrizi."

KamoheloG recalled:

"That time, bro said a word that you are hearing for the first time in your life."

JR29246238 posted:

"Thuso Opulence Mokoena. Re latlhegetswe, Rami."

Presley Chweneyagae speaks about his regrets

Despite his fame, success and awards, Presley Chweneyagae admitted to having regrets.

The actor revealed that despite his mother having supported his choices and allowed him to chase his dreams, he always wondered what could have been.

He spoke in an interview, where he also highlighted the importance of education and encouraged his child and younger fans to stay in school.

Israel Matseke-Zulu speaks at Presley Chweneyagae's memorial service

In more Presley Chweneyagae updates, Briefly News shared a moving speech from Israel Matseke-Zulu at the late actor's memorial service.

The actor/ TV presenter spoke highly about Chweneyagae, highlighting his character and spoke fondly of their time together on and off the camera.

