SA Defends Connie Ferguson Amid Criticism Over Absence From Presley Chweneyagae’s Funeral
- Presley Chweneyagae's funeral took place on 7 June 2025, and some people began taking stock of who was in attendance
- Connie Ferguson was trending the day after Presley Chweneyagae was laid to rest, after a few took her to task over the late actor's funeral
- People shared their speculations about iconic actress Connie Ferguson, as many expected her to pay tribute to Presley Chweneyagae
Connie Ferguson became a hot topic on X following Presley Chweneyagae's burial ceremony. The actress is ranked among South Africa's most recognisable TV stars, and her name was trending alongside Presley Chweneyagae after his funeral.
Some netizens on X took note of who attended Presley Chweneyagae's funeral. Social media posts of vitriol directed at Connie Ferguson surfaced, and fans promptly came to her defence.
Connie Ferguson criticised over Presley Chweneyagae
Some personalities on X, such as @joy_zelda, realised that Connie was not at Presley's funeral and blasted her over it. People soon began sharing posts wondering why the media mogul was absent from the Oscar Award-winning South African actor's final farewell. Read one of the posts about Connie below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Warren Masemola honours Presley Chweneyagae
Briefly News reported that actor Warren Masemola delivered a touching tribute in memory of his close friend Presley. The video of his eulogy went viral, and people were left with many questions following the emotional speech. Warren delivered an emotionally charged address where he detailed just how deep his friendship with Presley was.
SA defends Connie Ferguson
Many people spoke out against online users who were making assumptions about Connie Ferguson's absence from Presley's funeral. Online users rallied behind Connie, saying that there was a hate train against her.
@Mokone12345 demanded:
"Lea nyela, hands off South African Aunt!!!...our beautiful Ausi Connie."
@kgeewhite17 wrote:
"She doesn’t do funerals though 😫"
@AgriGrowthBuzz said:
"What if funerals are a trigger that reminds her of the loss of her loved ones?"
@collenyiko was infuriated:
"For not attending a funeral? People have their reasons for not doing something, I don’t go to a hospital because I similarly lost both my parents. No one is forced to do something that you and your friends think is correct, it’s your values, people have their reasons."
@vesterrejoice begged
"Oh Rara she might had his own reasons. Let's allow Cobrizi to rest nje."
@Chizoexpo was unimpressed:
"For some reason, Connie never attends funerals, she thinks support is sending money. Imagine she died, and everyone just sent money without attending. Connie, we love you, but learn to also provide emotional support to your industry workmates."
@sasaresane argued:
"Clearly, you don't follow her. This weekend was the launch of Kings of Jo'Burg 3, which looks like it was planned months ago."
Connie Ferguson bonds with new onscreen love interest US actor Malik Yoba
Briefly News previously reported that Connie Ferguson and Malik Yoba shared a moment at the latest event to promote Kings of Jo'Burg. The pair will have an on-screen romance on the Netflix show.
Connie Ferguson and Malik Yoba shared a moment at the latest event to promote Kings of Jo'Burg. The pair's upcoming on-screen romance on the Netflix show has been highly anticipated.
Most people slammed rumours which swirled after the video of Connie and Malik surfaced on the socials. Fans raved that they cannot wait to watch the new Kings of Jo'Burg.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za