Presley Chweneyagae's funeral took place on 7 June 2025, and some people began taking stock of who was in attendance

Connie Ferguson was trending the day after Presley Chweneyagae was laid to rest, after a few took her to task over the late actor's funeral

People shared their speculations about iconic actress Connie Ferguson, as many expected her to pay tribute to Presley Chweneyagae

Connie Ferguson became a hot topic on X following Presley Chweneyagae's burial ceremony. The actress is ranked among South Africa's most recognisable TV stars, and her name was trending alongside Presley Chweneyagae after his funeral.

Connie Ferguson faced some heat for not attending Presley Chweneyagae's funeral, but many supporters slammed critics. Image: @connie_ferguson / Instagram / Sylvain Gaboury / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Some netizens on X took note of who attended Presley Chweneyagae's funeral. Social media posts of vitriol directed at Connie Ferguson surfaced, and fans promptly came to her defence.

Connie Ferguson criticised over Presley Chweneyagae

Some personalities on X, such as @joy_zelda, realised that Connie was not at Presley's funeral and blasted her over it. People soon began sharing posts wondering why the media mogul was absent from the Oscar Award-winning South African actor's final farewell. Read one of the posts about Connie below:

Warren Masemola honours Presley Chweneyagae

Briefly News reported that actor Warren Masemola delivered a touching tribute in memory of his close friend Presley. The video of his eulogy went viral, and people were left with many questions following the emotional speech. Warren delivered an emotionally charged address where he detailed just how deep his friendship with Presley was.

Warren Masemola 's eulogy at Presley Chweneyagae's funeral went viral on X. Image: Veli Nhlapo

Source: Getty Images

SA defends Connie Ferguson

Many people spoke out against online users who were making assumptions about Connie Ferguson's absence from Presley's funeral. Online users rallied behind Connie, saying that there was a hate train against her.

@Mokone12345 demanded:

"Lea nyela, hands off South African Aunt!!!...our beautiful Ausi Connie."

@kgeewhite17 wrote:

"She doesn’t do funerals though 😫"

@AgriGrowthBuzz said:

"What if funerals are a trigger that reminds her of the loss of her loved ones?"

@collenyiko was infuriated:

"For not attending a funeral? People have their reasons for not doing something, I don’t go to a hospital because I similarly lost both my parents. No one is forced to do something that you and your friends think is correct, it’s your values, people have their reasons."

@vesterrejoice begged

"Oh Rara she might had his own reasons. Let's allow Cobrizi to rest nje."

@Chizoexpo was unimpressed:

"For some reason, Connie never attends funerals, she thinks support is sending money. Imagine she died, and everyone just sent money without attending. Connie, we love you, but learn to also provide emotional support to your industry workmates."

@sasaresane argued:

"Clearly, you don't follow her. This weekend was the launch of Kings of Jo'Burg 3, which looks like it was planned months ago."

Connie Ferguson bonds with new onscreen love interest US actor Malik Yoba

Briefly News previously reported that Connie Ferguson and Malik Yoba shared a moment at the latest event to promote Kings of Jo'Burg. The pair will have an on-screen romance on the Netflix show.

Connie Ferguson and Malik Yoba shared a moment at the latest event to promote Kings of Jo'Burg. The pair's upcoming on-screen romance on the Netflix show has been highly anticipated.

Most people slammed rumours which swirled after the video of Connie and Malik surfaced on the socials. Fans raved that they cannot wait to watch the new Kings of Jo'Burg.

Source: Briefly News