Connie Ferguson attended an event in Johannesburg for Kings of Jo'Bur g, where she will perform alongside American actor Malik Yoba

Iconic South African actress Connie Ferguson will be the love interest of Malik Yoba on the new season of Kings of Jo'Burg on Netflix

The pair shared an interaction on the red carpet in a recent video that made the rounds on X as people speculated about the pair

Connie Ferguson and Malik Yoba shared a moment at the latest event to promote Kings of Jo'Burg. The pair will share an on-screen romance on the Netflix show.

Connie Ferguson and US actor Malik Yoba had tongues wagging.

The video of Connie Ferguson and Malik Yoba rubbing shoulders received some attention on social media. People commented on the video with their thoughts on their on-screen pairing for Kings of Jo'Burg.

Connie Ferguson links with Malik Yoba

In a video shared by @TvblogbyMLU, Connie and Malik greeted each other with two kisses on each cheek at the Netflix red carpet event for Kings of Jo'Burg. The pair had a friendly exchange as they took a selfie together. Watch the video of Connie and Malik below:

Malik Yoba's rumoured relationship with SA celeb

Briefly News reported that Malik and Claire Mawisa were thought to be an item after he gushed over her in 2024. Malik penned a sweet message about his connection with Pearl. Claire's friends reportedly claimed that Claire and Malik are friends, but he is in love.

Claire later spoke out and denied Malik dating rumours and confirmed their friendship. She said they only spoke several times and ran in the same circles.

South Africa raves about Connie Ferguson

Most people slammed rumours that the pair were together in real life, instead, they insisted that they cannot wait to watch the new Kings of Jo'Burg. Some people referenced that Malik's previously debunked relationship was with South African celebrity Claire Mawisa. Read people's comments about Malik and Connie below:

Connie Ferguson often leaves people wondering about her love life.

@TalentNyonie said:

"I can't wait for Kings of Jo'Burg."

@Zeenclaire14 wrote:

"Screw that blooper that was S2, I might actually watch this one 🔥"

NothandoSikhak9 added:

"Yoh Malik Yoba gets even more finer as he ages😭✨"

@Kels18969093615 asked:

"Isn’t he with Claire?"

@lerato_lalove wrote:

"Sneng neng he was motho wa ga claire… now ke motho was ga Connie."

@ThaaBLaa insisted:

"Stop that nonsense…she is not dating Malik."

@BrendaChaukeS speculated:

"I thought he was with Claire."

Connie Ferguson leaves SA doing a double-take

Briefly News previously reported that seasoned actress Connie Ferguson is trending against the backdrop of the 27th edition of the SA Style Awards.

The annual awards were held at Hyde Park, and many celebrities were in attendance, looking fresh and clean in designer clothes.

The Kings of Jo’Burg actress stunned many with her youthful looks, which she complemented with a stylish dress that has since received a nod from fashion enthusiasts. Several photos and videos of the actress at the awards have gained thousands of comments and reactions since they were dropped online.

