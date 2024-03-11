Carte Blanche presenter Claire Mawisa sparked dating rumours with American actor Malik Yoba

On International Women’s Day, the actor gushed over Claire and shared that they have a very special connection

Sources close to the story shared that they had been friends for over 11 years and met recently at the Joburg Film Festival

Claire Mawisa is said to have stolen American actor Malik Yoba’s heart. This revelation comes after Malik gushed over the actress in his recent video.

Malik Yoba gushes over Claire

Carte Blanche presenter Claire Mawisa received love and admiration from US actor Malik Yoba. Taking to Instagram on International Women’s Day, the actor gushed over Claire and shared that they have a very special connection.

He posted a compilation of videos of them laughing and having fun together.

"We have a very special connection, and those who know know. Thank you so much for capturing those moments of us in Johannesburg and for all your support during @joburg_film_festival. Love you to the moon and back, mama!”

Friends clarify Malik and Claire’s relationship status

According to ZiMoja, friends close to the situation clarified that they had been friends for more than 11 years and recently reunited at the Joburg Film Festival.

"They have been friends but only meeting now in real life for the first time. But Malik is in love."

Claire clarifies how she and Malik met

Claire Mawisa poured cold water on the dating rumours and explained that she and Malik are friends and recently met at an event.

She explained that they had never met at the Kaya 959 building, but he had spoken to her on several occasions.

"We actually never spoke when he saw me. He came to the Kaya FM building as one of the producers had booked him for an interview. We never spoke, and nobody introduced us.

Claire shared that they have a lot of mutual friends.

