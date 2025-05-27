South Africans are mourning the shocking passing of veteran actor Presley Chweneyagae on 27 May 2025 at the age of 40, as confirmed by his management

He rose to fame through his lead role in Tsotsi and starred in other notable productions like Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom , The River , and Cobrizi

Fans praised his acting talent despite past controversies, including child support issues and a money laundering investigation involving his foundation

South Africans on social media are mourning the shocking death of popular actor, Presley Chweneyagae, who passed away on Tuesday, 27 May 2025. Social media has been awash with tributes from fans who admired his work.

Mzansi mourns Presley Chweneyagae's untimely death.

Source: Instagram

Presley Chweneyagae remembered by fans

The Mzansi film and television industry is mourning the untimely death of talented actor, Presley Chweneyagae. The actor's death was confirmed in a statement shared by his management, MLA, on behalf of his family. Part of the statement read:

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of one of South Africa’s most gifted and beloved actors, Presley Chweneyagae, at the age of 40."

A look at Presley Chweneyagae's career

Presley was a talented actor, writer and director whose career spanned decades. The star rose to fame with his role in the 2005 award-winning film, Tsotsi. He continued to showcase his talent and cemented his place among South Africa's greatest actors.

Chweneyagae's other notable roles include Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013), Thuso ‘Cobra’ Mokoena in the award-winning drama series The River. He was also the lead actor in the spin-off show Cobrizi, named after his character on The River.

Presley Chweneyagae's scandals

Chweneyagae had his fair share of scandals during his career. The actor topped social media trends when he appeared on an episode of the popular show Papgeld, for allegedly failing to pay R58K in child support in April 2023.

The star was also implicated in an SIU investigation for allegedly laundering R15 million through his foundation.

South Africans have reacted to the news of Presley Chweneyagae's death.

Source: Instagram

Fans share tributes for Presley Chweneyagae

Social media users have remembered the actor following the news of his death. Many praised him for nailing every role he got.

@biphakathi wrote:

"Sad reality to lose such a talented man. Rest Cobra 💔🕊Tsotsi set a record for SA Cinema #RIPPresleyChweneyagae."

@IChristable commented:

"Hauuu Bro Cobra😩😢😢May His Soul Rest in Peace😭"

@Constitution_94 said:

"Why are actors and artists dying so young!?"

@WiseInsightSA wrote:

"The biggest killer of actors in this country is due to poor pay in the entertainment business. Agencies take a big chunk of money from gigs and pay peanuts to artists."

