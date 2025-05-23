Actress Pam Andrews remembers legendary actor Jamie Bartlett, who played her husband in e.tv's soapie Rhythm City

The controversial content creator and actress took to her Instagram page on Friday, 23 May to pay tribute to Bartlett

Fans of the late TV actor and the eTV show took to Andrews' post to remember the award-winning thespian

Actress Pam Andrews pays tribute to Jamie Bartlett. Images: Pam Andrews

Popular actress Pam Andrews recently paid tribute to her late Rhythm City co-star Jamie Bartlett, who passed away on 23 May 2022.

The content creator and actress, who recently made headlines when she bared it all in a video, reveals that there will never be another Jamie.

Andrews took to her Instagram account on Friday, 23 May to remember her multi-talented co-star.

"We will never forget you Jamie Bartlett AKA David Genaro. Never will there be another like you. Love you," says Andrews.

The actress also reveals in the video that the late actor shares a birthday with her son.

"I didn't wanna talk about this because it's a very sad day," says the actress.

South Africans remember the award-winning actor

PrettyHulaes said:

"Wow, this is so touching Pam. He will always be miss and he may continue rest in peace and happy birthday to your son Pam."

WilliamAlexander5 replied:

"Jamie Bartlett, and Pam Andrews. Great combination."

ConnieNkosi99 said:

"We love you forever David Genaro."

Bongzfitmom responded:

"Happy birthday to your son. And may Jamie continue to rest in peace."

GoliathAngela wrote:

"He was my favourite and I wanted to meet him so bad and eventually. I did was the best moment ever 1st thing I asked him was. You really do love your Red Socks."

@_mashesha said:

"Can we please show appreciation to this late legend Jamie Bartlett? He killed his David Genaro character on Rhythm City?"

@Bongink34412671 wrote:

"There were days I never missed Rhythm City for about 2 years. I loved Him what a great talent he was. May his soul rest in peace."

@MYavhudi wrote:

"Jamie Bartlett “David Genaro” is no more. He was a brilliant actor. May his soul rest in peace."

@MoilaLehlaka2 replied:

"He was a very brilliant actor. When he was hijacked in real life, put a car trunk, dropped at some place he didn't recognize, I felt back but was relieved that he was unharmed, and now this?!?! What a loss!"

@only1pre000 said:

"Ah, no. David Genaro. May his soul rest in peace. Thank you for entertaining us for all these years."

Former 'Rhythm City' actor Jamie Bartlett passed away. Images: Jamie Bartlett

Pam Andrews finally shares why she will never go back to acting and how she is dealing with her PTSD

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in April 2024 that actress Pam Andrews revealed that she has not been on screens for years due to battling post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

She stated that despite attempts to return to acting, her condition causes panic, depression, and anxiety, making it challenging to pursue her career.

Andrews is currently in therapy, addressing the trauma she has experienced, and has decided to close the chapter on her acting career.

