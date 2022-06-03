Beloved South African actor Jamie Bartlett was laid to rest after his passing on 23 May, leaving the whole country in mourning

Jamie Bartlett's closest family, friends and co-workers honoured Jamie Bartlett in Cape Town with an intimate funeral

Jamie Bartlett's girlfriend, Rosa Onious and co-worker on Rhythm City, Craig Freimond, gave touching tributes dedicated to Jamie

Jamie Bartlett's funeral was held less than a month after his death on 2 June.

The actor's friends gave tributes that matched Jamie Bartlett's energy and charisma.

Jamie Bartlett's funeral was held with those closest to the actor, 'Rhythm City' writer shared an emotional tribute with Jamie's partner Rosa Onious. Image: Instagram/@realjamiebartlett

Jamie Bartlett fondly remember by Craig Freimond and Rosa Onious

According to TimesLIVE, the writer of Rhythm City, Craig Freimond, was in attendance, and he gave a touching speech about Jamie Bartlett's talent

Craig Freimond said that working with him was a remarkable experience and that Jamie dedicated his whole self to characters. He said:

"Jamie loved to be immersed in a moment in character. He didn’t know how to do things in half measures and did not know any other way besides full commitment to the moment.”

Craig Freimond also marvelled at Jamie Bartlett's ability to improvise and said the actor could improve any writing. He added that David Genaro was part of Jamie. Craig said:

"If he didn’t like your lines he would simply cross them out and make them up, often to better effect than yours. Jamie loved that character so much it became a part of him or he a part of it and he played David to the hilt for 12 years . I honestly believe when David died part of Jamie died with him."

Craig shared read out Rosa Onious' tribute to her late partner, where she said:

"Jamie, thank you for believing in me, thank you for choosing me, and thank you for a beautiful life you gave us. I will love you forever. Rosa.”

In an Instagram post by Jamie's family, it is clear they will continue to honour the fallen icon with a memorial service on 6 June.

Jamie Bartlett's supporters say their farewells

Fans of the actor expressed their sadness on his funeral day and wished him a peaceful rest

Bongani Mbazini commented:

"I remember when he came to my school. He was a very nice and funny individual, I cannot believe he is gone. May he rest in peace."

@boipelomp commented:

" The kindest man I have ever met! So warm and welcoming. I am so shattered. Rest well Jamie."

@elizabeth_langa_ commented:

"Rest well "David Genaro" still unbelievable ."

@lozacinma added:

"The kindest loving person ever may your soul RIP."

@ironladymoyo write:

"May your soul rest in peace... An amazing man can't deal."

