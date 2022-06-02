Jamie Bartlett's friends and family continue to mourn his passing which left a hole in the South African entertainment

Jamie Bartlett passed away less than a month ago, and his closest friends continue to mourn his death.

In more recent tributes, at his funeral on 2 June, the actor has been remembered in a fond light by his friend Nicholas Ashby.

Jamie Bartlett's friend Nicholas Ashby gave a touching speech telling everyone about the late actor's personality Image: Instagram/@realjamiebartlett

Jamie Bartlet's friend Nicholas Ashby gives a moving tribute

According to TimesLIVE, Nicholas Ashby delivered a speech as a tribute to his friend Jamie Bartlett. According to him, the two have been friends for over five decades since the 70s.

Nicholas said that Jamie was a loving man and devoted his life to his son Hector. Jamie was also an admirable co-parent with his ex Camila who Jamie Bartlett respected as his "artistic equal", which Nicholas says "was rare solid gold praise."

Nicholas also highlighted Jamie Bartlett's love for his son Hector. Nicholas gave a moving message specifically to Jamie's son saying:

"All the times you’ve spent together when he was visiting you in Scotland were among the most precious memories. He really battled with having to give you up to adulthood like you must've in having to give some of him up to his burgeoning public life.”

Fans still mourning Jamie Bartlett

Fans are still not over his death in more recent social media posts about friends mourning Jamie's passing.

Londy Maweni commented:

"May His Soul Rest In Peace"

Luthando Mandisa Uwemi added:

"He was a darling to watch."

Raggie Lets wrote:

"Rest well sir, you will be missed "

Kekana Jan commented:

"The guy was something else."

Jamie lives on as David Genaro: 5 incredible TV moments SA won't forget

Briefly News previously reported the top five moments of Jamie Bartlett as David Genaro. Jamie Bartlett's most iconic character was with no doubt Rhythm City's villain, David Genaro. David Genaro was a menace throughout the series, and friends grew to love his monologues and dramatic demeanour.

David Genaro was well-known for giving killer monologues. In one clip, Genaro instils fear by saying that he's invincible.

