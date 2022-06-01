Beloved late rapper Riky Rick is not forgotten as his wife Bianca Naidoo honoured his memory in a touching manner

Bianca Naidoo visited Levitation Tattoo Studio and got a piece done by Bryan Du Rand, who shared the permanent commemoration of her husband

Fans of Riky Rick appreciated the quality work on Bianca Naidoo's latest ink and were touched by the tribute

South African icon Riky Rick also affectionately known as King Kotini, passed away on 23 February, and his wife Bianca continues to remember him.

The rapper left behind his wife Bianca Naidoo and their children, daughter Jordan and son Malik Daniel Makhado.

Riky Rick was a family man and Bianca Naidoo is remembering her late husband with a realistic tattoo of his face. Image: Instagram/@rikyrickworld

Bianca Naidoo honours Riky Rick with a tattoo of his face

Riky Rick's wife Bianca is holding on to her husband and has gotten a tattoo in his memory three months after his passing.

Bianca's well-placed hyper-realistic tattoo on her forearm is a beautiful portrait of the late rapper. The unbelievably detailed tattoo even captures the rapper's soulful brown eyes.

According to TimesLIVE, tattoo artist, Bryan Du Rand from Levitation Tattoo Studios is responsible for the incredible piece. Bryan shared his art in an Instgram post and wrote that he was honoured to have been a part of its creation.

Riky Rick's fans impressed by Bianca Naidoo's tattoo of her late husband

Fans of the late rapper were blown away by the tattoo. Many were in awe over the incredible detail that the artist was able to include.

@iamtherealsandi commented:

"The detail on this is on point."

@its_master_q commented:

"The Details "

@undettered.nerd commented:

"This is just phenomenal work Bryan."

@pearl_phoenix added:

"This is mad work!"

@tshepangtshambo wrote:

"This is beautiful."

