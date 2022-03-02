Riky Rick's wish of building a foundation to help empower the youth of Mzansi will be carried out by his family

The rapper was well known for doing everything he could to give young people opportunities to be seen and live out their dreams

The announcement of the upcoming foundation was made by a family member at the rapper's funeral earlier this week

Riky Rick's family is adamant to make sure that King Kotini's legacy lives on. At the musician's emotional funeral service, the family made the announcement that they would be starting a foundation in Rikhado's name to ensure that the youth continue to feel his impact.

Riky Rick's family will be doing everything they can to ensure that the late musician is never forgotten in Mzansi. The rapper's family will be bringing to life a dream that he has always had.

One of the biggest things Riky Rick will always be remembered for is his impact on young people. ZAlebs reports that Kumi Naidoo, a family member, spoke at the media personality's funeral and expressed the family's plans to start a youth-orientated foundation in his honour. Naidoo said:

"In our last conversation, you said mom and I need to help you with your core vision, which is to support young people. You were so concerned about young people at risk but you also wanted young people to have the same chances that you had to break into music, arts and culture,"

"Mama and I and the rest of the family will work with your fans to bring this vision to light and ensure there will be a foundation set up in your name to serve young people in Africa."

City Press reports that throughout his colourful career in the music industry, Riky Rick has left behind a catalogue that will live beyond him. His impact will also be remembered through his help in shaping talents such as Emtee and Frank Casino.

