Gift Nkuna, better known as pH RawX, shared some good news on his social media about his love life with his girlfriend Chelsy

pH RawX shared some snaps of an intimate gathering with some of the rapper's industry peers, such as Reason , to celebrate getting engaged to longtime girlfriend Chelsy soon-to-be Nkuna

, Celebrities and supporters of the rapper congratulated the adorable couple on their union as they gushed over the two

South African rapper pH Raw X is officially set to tie the knot with his longtime partner Chelsy.

pH RawX recently proposed to his partner Chelsea and celebrated with his close family and friends. Image: Instagram/@ph_raw

Source: Instagram

pH Raw X's celebration of his engagement was attended by actor Thapelo Mokoena and rapper Reason.

pH RawX proposed to his girlfriend Chelsy

Creator of Ibebalinhlo, alongside Sho Madjozi, pH RawX will be married soon after proposing to Chelsy. The rapper announced that she said yes on his Instagram.

pH Raw X thanked everyone who attended his engagement celebration. he said:

"Yesterday was the most wonderful day, appreciate everyone that took the time to come celebrate with us!!! Your presence was everything to us!"

Later, the rapper posted a separate set of pictures in a post featuring only him and his soon-to-be wife, Chelsy.

Everyone wishes pH RawX and his wife well

Supporters of the rapper gushed over the couple including some local celebrities

Singer Thandiswa Mazwai commented:

"Congratulations! "

Thapelo Mokoena added:

"Love is Lovely ♥️"

Fans of the rapper congratulated the rapper on his engagement

@iamnyambi commented:

"Congratulations Bhut, wishing you greatness in your journey."

@ayrabmayrab added:

"Congratulations, Blessings and More Love and Life."

comfortyh_ wrote:

"Congratulations king!!!"

PH Raw gets candid about money: "I am a broke producer, I am a broke man"

Briefly News previously reported that PH Raw has shared a freeing truth about his financial status. The music producer told his followers that he has not been having the best relationship with money for the past seven years. PH expressed that he remains a giving person even after such heavy struggles.

PH Raw has made it clear that making music was a sacrifice rather than a choice. The musician has been living in financial distress all for the love of his passion.

