The nation is mourning the passing of Jamie Bartlett on 23 May and fans have decided to honour his memory by showing what he did best

Fans of Jamie's have been sharing clips of some of the actor's most iconic moments on TV

Briefly News compiled five Jamie Bartlett, aka David Genaro scenes that nostalgic fans shared to honour their fave

Jamie Butler's most iconic character was with no doubt Rhythm City's villain, David Genaro.

David Genaro was a menace throughout the series and friends grew to love his monologues and dramatic demeanour.

Jamie Bartlett is fondly remembered as David Genaro as fan shared their favourite scenes from soapie 'Rhythm City'. Image: Instagram/@jamiebartlett

Here are five top moments of Jamie Bartlett as David Genaro that were shared by supporters of the late actor.

1. David Genaro could scare any rival with a monologue

David Genaro was well-known for giving killer monologues. In one clip, Genaro instils fear by saying that he's invincible.

2. David Genaro knew how to send a message to his enemies

David Genaro was also able to instil fear without saying a word. Genaro showed his dramatic side to his rival, Suffocate. In the scene, the villain rode out an entire casket on a stage to threaten his enemy.

3. David Genaro was not completely a villain

The character was loved because he had a soft and gentle side too.

One memorable scene shared on Twitter is where David Genaro refused to fight to Suffocate in front of a child.

Viewers were blown away because Genaro sounded reasonable and like any other nice guy, not the villain they all knew.

4. When David Genaro fell in love

David Genaro showed more of his less destructive side when he fell in love with Gail October on the soapie. According to TimesLIVE, Genaro was still bad even in the relationship as fans remembered the awkward moment Gail walked in on him proposing to another woman.

5. David Genaro will always hold a grudge

Jamie Bartlett proved that he could adapt to any role. The villain always believed he was immortal, so when David Genaro was killed by Suffocate, the villain haunted his enemy. In the memorable scene, the character yells his signature line as a ghost:

"I am David Genaro!"

