Veteran actress Jamie Bartlett's partner has finally revealed his cause of death following his untimely passing on Monday evening

The Rhythm City star's bae, Rosa Onious, reportedly shared that the legendary thespian passed away in his sleep after suffering from cardiac arrest

She confirmed that the family has now received an autopsy report after the former Isidingo star's passing at about 5pm on Monday

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Jamie Bartlett's girlfriend has opened up about the veteran thespian's cause of death. His boo, Rosa Onious revealed that the legendary Rhythm City actor passed away in his sleep.

Jamie Bartlett’s girlfriend Rosa Onious has shared the ‘Rhythm City’ legend’s cause of death. Image: @realjammiebartlett

Source: Instagram

Mzansi is still shook following the former Isidingo star's death. He passed away on Monday evening. According to reports, he took an afternoon nap as he usually did when he was not busy, but this time he did not wake up. The incident took place t about 17:00.

According to News24, Rosa shared that according to the autopsy results they received, the star died from cardiac arrest. Rosa Onious said paramedics who arrived about 15 minutes after they called them, tried everything to resuscitate Jamie Bartlett but it was too late.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Somizi shares more sweet clips of Jamie Bartlett's final moments on earth

In related news, Briefly News reported that Somizi took to social media to share more clips of Jamie Bartlett. The heartwarming videos were taken just 12 hours before the veteran actor's untimely passing.

As if he was saying his last goodbyes to his fans, the Rhythm City star went around the club taking videos and snaps with his fans. He even went to the venue's kitchen and took more clips with the staff.

Peeps took to Somizi's comment section on Instagram to share their thoughts on the sweet clip. The fans were impressed with how sweet the late legend, who played the role of a big bad villain, was in real life. Instagram user sethunyamaele wrote:

"This put a smile on my face, what a way to bounce out of this place, a true legend, I love how they're celebrating him."

Source: Briefly News