Veteran actor Israel Matseke Zulu is making a return to our TV screens after taking a break following his long battle with gangrene, which led to the amputation of his leg

The former Gomora actor is featuring in the Nescafé: Made Strong campaign alongside other popular personalities like Lerato Sengadi and Thembi Maphanga

The campaign is a platform that encourages people to reflect on their life's journeys so far and celebrate the ways they have overcome adversities

Israel Matseke Zulu, the award-winning actor who played Don in the Mzansi Magic soapie Gomora, has been invited to feature in the Nescafé: Made Strong campaign. He's excited about the opportunity to guide others and share his story about a condition that caught him off-guard.

Israel Matseke Zulu is set to return to our TV screens following his long battle with illness and amputation. He'll be part of the Nescafé: Made Strong campaign. Image: Israel Matseke Zulu / Instagram

Source: Instagram

“I thought I was going to die because some people kept on telling me that I am bewitched, I stepped on umuthi and it got into my body and that will travel to my heart and I will die. But now that I didn’t die, I found an opportunity to live again."

He shared that his condition started about eight years ago when he felt an electric shock in his small and it felt like it was moving.

However, according to Drum, there is no test that he didn't do to get to the bottom of his condition. Israel sought help from both medical and traditional healers and claims that he was misdiagnosed many times with some traditionalists claiming he was called to be a sangoma.

He hopes by telling his story through the campaign, his strength will help and inspire others.

"Talking is therapy and therapy is healing. Silence is no longer golden, that is why I will always appreciate a platform that allows me to talk about my life experiences."

A recent video clip shared on social media shows that Israel is back living his life and his fans are delighted.

Here are what his followers had to say:

Thandazile Dlamini said:

"Ngaze ngajabula ave ngizolala kahle. It feels good to see you dance again."

Tazo Sithole said:

"You can't keep a good man down my cuz, you're just a legend."

Tea Zeeto Matlhare said:

"Still standing strong."

Zungu Zungu said:

"Your spirit is very inspiring."

Makgola Makololo said:

"Good to see you doing what you love once again."

