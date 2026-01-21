South African popular musician Samthing Soweto recently celebrated his birthday on social media

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared how old the vocalist was turning

Many netizens were stunned by Samthing Soweto's age, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Samthing Soweto celebrated his birthday. Image: @samthingsoweto

Source: Instagram

Mzansi's popular Amapiano musician Samthing Soweto recently marked another year around the sun.

On Wednesday, 21 January 2026, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula excitedly shared on social media that the star who released music in May 2025 had turned 38.

He posted a picture of himself and announced on his timeline, which stunned many netizens with how old the musician was turning.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans react to Samthing Soweto's age

Shortly after Musa Khawula shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to how old Samthing Soweto is. Here's what they had to say below:

@__Simplywayne said:

"Happy birthday to him."

@rearabilwe93074 wrote:

"He doesn't look 38 though."

@KhayaMhlongo12 commented:

"How on earth a 38-year-old man with 20 something years voice."

@Jabstar_86 responded:

"Happy birthday to him our great singer."

@sethu_mi replied:

"This man carried us in the 2019 - 2020 era of music. Happy birthday, legend!"

@EliasMapha8160 stated:

"Happy birthday to one of the best vocalists to ever grace the South African 🇿🇦 music industry."

@FusionistRSA said:

"He’s a Grootman, that’s why Phóri couldn’t cheat him."

@AdvKindness replied:

"No one can ever convince me that this man is not 22."

Sam thanks fans before album release

In May 2025, Samthing Soweto appreciated his fans in a lengthy and touching social media post, which reads:

"Ngiyabonga to everyone who stood by me while I was quiet. Even when I stopped posting, you kept my name alive, making my song ideas trend like full releases. That gave me the courage to keep going. That gave me the courage to keep going.

"I’ve been moving around South Africa, working with many incredible people like Producer/Musician and @JohnLundun and my co-writer on this song, @AnzoNgubeni, to shape this and the album that follows."

Inspired by the Nguni proverb “mabudede ubunyama buvele ukukhanya,” the song loosely translates to “Let the darkness retreat so the light may come.” However, little is known if it is a poetic and poignant piece or if the star was referring to his woes over the years.

Singer Samthing Soweto responds to his birthday wishes

In other Samthing Soweto news, Briefly News reported that talented singer and songwriter Samkelo Mdolomba, known as Samthing Soweto, celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, 21 January 2025. The talented songwriter who trended on social media in 2024 when he was beefing with DJ Maphorisa turned 37 years old.

Mdolomba also topped social media trends in 2024 after Maphorisa spoke on their royalties scandal, which left fans split. Mdolomba thanked the social media and his supporters for celebrating him on his special day. Fans of the musician also took to social media to wish him a lovely day.

Source: Briefly News