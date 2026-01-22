Social media content creator Vuyokazi Nciweni showed off how she looks post her most-talked-about surgery

A picture of the influencer was reposted on X by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, sparking a conversation about body transformations

Users on X took to the comments section to share their opinions on and compliment the influencer's transition

Vuyokazi Nciweni shows off her stunning post surgery body. Image: vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: Instagram

Notable social media content creator, Vuyokazi Nciweni, recently unveiled her stunning transformation following her much-discussed surgery.

The influencer, celebrated for her bold and candid approach, is turning heads across platforms with confidence and grace.

Her latest picture was reposted on X by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, who previously got under fire for dragging Mpho Popp's daughter.

Nciweni previously went to Turkey to achieve her dream body.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See Khawula's post below:

Fans reactions on X

Khawula's repost of Nciweni's picture on X sparked an avalanche of reactions.

Users flooded the comments section, sharing a mixture of admiration and opinions about her transition.

A user on X, @RealMadamCoco, commented:

"She did very well by leaving her nonsense baby daddy, Mpumelelo. She’s been doing self care and living a soft life ever since."

Another user, @Femeaz, left the comment:

"She's really looking beautiful. Girl decided to fetch herself."

Another voice on the platform, @Thuthukile29, said:

"She looks so good. She now looks like her age."

@gamsahabnida_P wrote:

"She looks so good. She better stay far away from that useless baby daddy of hers."

Another user, @zeusblxckthe1st, chimed in:

"She looks more beautiful than ever now."

@lindzmlangeni shared:

"The glow up is insane."

@Ndaba_2025 was confused:

"Who are these people now? We know you start with the intro. A few weeks later there'll be some saga."

@KagiSpeaks opined:

"She hasn't stopped glowing ever since she put toxicity behind her."

Vuyolwethu celebrates confidence

In a world where body image can be a contentious issue, Nciweni’s journey has ignited a conversation surrounding self-love and transformation.

Many users are not only complimenting her looks but also expressing their delight in seeing someone confidently embrace their own evolution.

The impact of Vuyolwethu's in social conversations

As a prominent figure in the social media landscape, Nciweni continues to inspire her followers.

Her transformation serves as a reminder of the importance of self-expression and the diverse narratives surrounding beauty in today’s society.

As an influential figure, Nciweni's story showcases the changing narrative around beauty standards.

Vuyokazi Nciweni's surgeries

The single mother of two was candid with her followers throughout her cosmetic surgery journey, revealing that she used the services of Mono Cosmetic Surgery in Istanbul.

Nciweni has undergone several procedures apart from a tummy tuck, and they are breast lift surgery and 360 lipo (360-degree liposuction).

This procedure involves the removal of fat from the abdomen, love handles and the back.

Vuyokazi Nciweni has undergone a number of surgeries. Image: vuyokazi.nciwrni

Source: Instagram

DJ Dolly undergoes a breast reduction surgery

In a previous report by Briefly News, DJ Dolly Ditebogo bravely shared her experience after undergoing breast reduction surgery.

She shared that the decision was driven by years of discomfort rather than aesthetics.

Source: Briefly News