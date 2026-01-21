DJ Dolly Ditebogo shared her journey of undergoing breast reduction surgery to alleviate chronic back and neck pain caused by her large chest area

The procedure, performed in Türkiye, was not for cosmetic reasons but to improve her comfort and ability to find fitting clothes

She posted before-and-after images on Instagram, expressing happiness with the results and humorously reflecting on her previous struggles

Mzansi DJ Dolly Ditebogo has bravely shared her experience after undergoing breast reduction surgery, a decision driven by years of discomfort rather than aesthetics.

The procedure, known as reduction mammoplasty, took place in Türkiye, where she sought relief from the physical toll of her large boobies.

Dolly explained the challenges she faced, saying:

"They were so heavy and very uncomfortable."

She added that they caused her persistent back and neck pain.

She also struggled to find clothes that fit properly, which impacted her daily life and confidence.

The surgery addressed these issues, allowing her to move more freely and comfortably.

Taking to her Instagram page and tagging the surgery clinic, she captioned her post:

"I can’t wait for my new babies to heal and I’ll show you guys my results @the_clinique."

See the full post below:

Fans react to the surgery

Fans took to the comments section to celebrate with the DJ.

@anda_bongoza commented:

"Wow, congrats. I know you’ve been wanting this 👏."

Another user, @msroyalty_1, said:

"Aw, friend. I’m so happy for you. They look amazing 🥹😍."

@mbuzimanyike wrote:

"Oh, Dolly my sis. I know you must be relieved 🥲. I'm really happy for you ❤️."

@mpinge_beautyparlour shared:

"Congratulations, lovie. Quick recovery ❤️."

@Meltzino added:

"Congratulations, babe. You look good already 😍👌."

A humorous take on transformation

Dolly kept things light-hearted in her update, joking about her pre-surgery body. She quipped:

"I wish you could have seen my old babies without a bra. They were literally next to my belly button."

She expressed deep satisfaction with the outcome, noting how the change has improved her quality of life.

The post included before and after images, giving fans a glimpse into the transformation.

South African media personality Lerato Kganyago also previously had the same surgery.

DBN Gogo undergoes a breast reduction surgery

Dbn Gogo previously revealed undergoing breast reduction surgery, sharing that the procedure was life-changing after facing social media body shaming.

At the time, the amapiano star had joined the long list of celebrities who opened up about getting plastic surgery.

Many stars had been sharing their journeys with plastic surgery, whether it's for health conditions or to get the perfect hourglass figure.

Mzansi stars who had breast surgeries

South African celebs have been honest about the surgeries they have had.

Some have had breast enlargement surgeries, while others have had breast reduction surgeries.

Award-winning DJ and businesswoman DJ Zihle previously confirmed that she had undergone the same procedure for enlargement.

