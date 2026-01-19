South African reality TV star Ratile Mabitsela served looks and body in a stunning post

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted the gorgeous picture of the former Mommy Club star

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Mabitsela's photos

Ratile Mabitsela looked stunning in a new picture.

Sana, Ratile Mabitsela, had many netizens drooling over her stunning body and face after a new picture of herself went viral on social media.

On Saturday, 17 January 2026, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula decided to share a gorgeous photo of the former Mommy Club cast member flaunting her stunning body and serving face.

The picture which the gossipmonger posted garnered over 470K pageviews and 5K likes on social media.

See the picture below:

Netizens react to Rati's stunning picture

Shortly after the picture of the reality TV star was shared and went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Thuthukile29 said:

"She looks so good. Did she do BBL?"

@justtnancy_ wrote:

"Ohhh she looks fine baby."

@Eliz_abeth25 complimented the star:

"She looks so good."

@IamAnitablack commented:

"This girl is housewife material. She is who Mrs Mops thinks she presented to reality TV. Poised, well spoken, measured. Her only downfall was that big-headed man. Shiiiiine wena girl. May the Housewife franchise locate you!"

@FavGotoGuy mentioned:

"She is the girl she thinks she is."

@HowardColi85944 responded:

"Sometimes fear is so powerful that it will make you feel incapable of doing the things that will make you happy."

@formybaela replied:

"She ate this. Lowkey, all the girls I didn’t like on Mommy’s Club need to return with all my faves to save that show."

@Itss_Lungii stated:

"I really love her new look (Im trying to zoom in on her face cause I still don’t recognise her). Anyway, I wish the girlies would know never to stop looking the way they want because they are married, be a married baddie man, don’t wait for divorce or to get cheated on."

Who is Ratile Mabitsela?

Ratile Mabitsela is passionate about women's empowerment through pageantry and entrepreneurship. The beauty queen was crowned Miss Tembisa in 2012, leading to opportunities in business and reality TV. Ratile Mabitsela's 44-year-old husband, Lehlogonolo Elias Mabitsela, tragically passed away in February 2025 in the middle of their divorce.

Ratile focused on her studies. From 2010 to 2012, she pursued a Higher National Diploma in Operations Management and Supervision at the University of Johannesburg. She returned to school in 2018 to obtain her Bachelor's Degree in Project Management from Cranefield College.

Ratile Mabitsela looked gorgeous in her recent picture.

Ratile Mabitsela celebrates her birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African media personality Ratile Mabitsela marked her special birthday with a heartfelt message of triumph, gratitude and love.

The former reality TV star posted content from her photoshoot, embodying strength and growth. Mzansi gathered to wish the star a happy birthday, and they sent kind words.

