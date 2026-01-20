South African comedian Mpho Popps dropped a side-splitting edited gym photo showing himself with comically oversized muscles

The People Need Comedy podcast host posted the mirror selfie, instantly sending Instagram into stitches

Fans flooded the comments with laughing emojis, savage roasts and love for his self-aware humour

Mpho Popps flexed massive gains in hilarious gym mirror selfie. Images: mphopopps

South African comedian and host of the People Need Comedy podcast, Mpho Popps, has taken social media by storm with a lighthearted edited photo that showcases him with ridiculously oversized muscles.

This cheeky mirror selfie is a testament to his unmatched ability to mix comedy with self-love.

Popps, who recently got married in a traditional ceremony, shared the mirror selfie on his Instagram account, captioning it:

"It’s not about how the world sees you. It’s about how you see yourself."

See the picture in the post below:

Fans join the fun

From amusing jibes about gym culture to playful admiration for his boldness, followers have embraced the funny side of fitness in their comments.

Actress Enhle Mbali kicked off the humour with the comment:

"Haters will say it’s not real. My brother has worked, shem."

Another user on the platform, @reyzgama, wrote:

"That was fast and I've been trying for years."

@zeus.jakala joked:

"Protein shake ayifakwa kwi Chillers Punch. Uzofa."

@gabimbele wrote:

"Oh, mntase we stand with you 😂."

@tumsthenarrator added:

"Woza Super Saiyan. Wena Goku 😂."

@theothebaggie admired the comedian, commenting:

"The incredible Popps."

Joking about the hugely inflated parody muscles, Nkanyezi Visuals on Facebook, commented:

"Can somebody stop Mpho before he pops?"

Another Facebook commenter under Popps's post, Langelihle Ntuli, said:

"If you get this big, laughing at your jokes will be mandatory 😂."

Facebook user, Poelo Raymond Mofokeng, wrote:

"Imagine Mpho making stand-up comedy looking like that! We would laugh out of fear."

Mpho Popps says Cyan Boujee is not the baddest baddie in Mzasi

Popps not only amuses audiences with his jokes, but he does stir a bit of trouble when given a chance.

South African influencer Cyan Boujee got mad at Popps after the comedian's comment that the influencer was not the "baddest baddie" in South Africa.

The 24-year-old budding DJ was offended and thought Popps had no business commenting on her baddie status at his age.

Mpho Popps comments on township spazas

Popps is not only well-versed in showbiz gossip. The comedian also opines on more serious societal topics.

The comedian previously discussed the growing trend of spaza shops in Mzansi townships being owned by foreign nationals.

Popps and his co-hosts noted how these shops are rarely owned by the black people who reside in these areas, sparking a bigger immigration and business competition debate.

The hosts alleged that Pakistani nationals run these spaza shop businesses across the country.

They also claimed that the owners of the said shops eliminate local blacks if they attempt to run the shops themselves.

Mpho Popps opined on Pakistani spaza shops in townships. Images: mphopopps

Mpho Popps mocks Papa Penny

In a previous report by Briefly News, Popps shared a hilarious impersonation of Penny Penny in Parliament.

The comedian took it a step further and wore a wig styled similarly to the politician's signature hairdo.

