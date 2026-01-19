Media personality Somizi Mhlongo and his daughter, Bahumi, are soaking up quality time together on yet another luxurious getaway

The duo have touched down at a new dreamy destination in Mauritius, sharing sun-soaked snaps and matching outfits

Mzansi fans are melting over the beautiful father-daughter bond, with many calling it the ultimate inspo for family goals

Somizi Mhlongo and his gorgeous daughter, Bahumi, are giving Mzansi all the warm fuzzies again, this time with another picture-perfect daddy-daughter vacation.

The media personality and style icon took to Instagram to share a series of joyful moments from their latest escape, proving once more that their bond is one of the sweetest in the entertainment world.

Somizi, who recently gave back to the community in Mdantsane, captioned the reel:

"Repressenting South Africa at the sinkwanyse swimming championships."

See his post below:

Mzansi can’t stop gushing

The vacation snaps have flooded timelines with heart emojis and sweet messages.

Prince Kaybee's ex, Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo, whose IG handle is @zolazeelovin, kicked off the commentary with laughing emojis, sharing:

"😂😂😂."

Another user on the platform, @innovee, approved the duo's antics in the water, commenting:

"Niyishayile yezwa 👏. I still enjoy watching those Olympic swimmers. Bekushoda net ipose maningena emanzini before you start.

Musician Londie London said:

"Hahaha! Coolest parent ever 😂🔥."

@Mbali_mababes gushed:

"Father and daughter moments 😍😍🔥."

Instagram user, @katlego_masupa, shared:

"Your holiday content 😍. I love it."

Another user, @cathymsbbulane, played along:

"And the winner is... you, Somgaga SA👏."

Mafikizolo singer, Nhlanhla Mafu, gushed with emojis nodding to the cute moment. She commented:

"😍❤️."

A bond that keeps winning hearts

The father-daughter duo has long been a favourite among Mzansi for their open, affectionate relationship.

Whether they’re travelling the world, attending red-carpet events, or just chilling at home, Somizi and Bahumi’s connection is always front and centre.

This latest getaway is just the newest chapter in their ongoing travel diary, and fans can’t get enough.

Somizi designs a gown for Bahumi

In a cute "first" moment, Somizi, who is also a fashion designer, designed a first-ever gown for Bahumi, solidifying their doting relationship.

At the time, allegations of neglect on the part of Somizi against his daughter had been swirling on the internet. But, proving that he would father how he wanted, Somizi seemingly dismissed the allegations by proudly showcasing Bahumi wearing a dress that he designed.

The funny, larger-than-life entertainer joked about the model (Bahumi) being his creation while wearing his creation.

Bahumi's mother claims Somizi had demanded a DNA test on Bahumi

South African actress Palesa Madisakwane, who is the mother of Somizi's child, exposed the bad side of co-parenting with the TV personality.

The couple had Bahumi in the earliest years of their limelight as celebrities, and at the time, Somizi had not yet come out publicly as a gay man.

Somizi reveals a personal diagnosis on his 53rd birthday

In a previous report by Briefly News, Somizi opened up about being diagnosed with a serious mental illness.

At the time, Somizi told fans that he was overthinking and had episodes of a grave mental illness.

