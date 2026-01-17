Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, and his wife, Pulane Phoolo, left Mzansi puzzled over the weekend when they made up

Majozi and Phoolo also began following each other on Instagram after sharing sweet messages about starting over

Social media users and fans of the rapper commented on the pair's exchange online

Cassper Nyovest's Baby Mama and Wife Make up, and Follow Each Other on IG, SA shook

Source: UGC

Award-winning musician Cassper Nyovest trended on social media on Saturday, 17 January 2026, when his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, and wife, Pulane Phoolo, became friends.

Nyovest and his wife previously caused a buzz on social media when they announced the arrival of their daughter.

The rapper's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, also touched South Africans online with her moving message.

Celebrity blog SA_Gossplab shared on its X account on Saturday, 17 January 2026, that Majozi and Mrs Phoolo have made up.

"Casper Nyovest’s baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, and his wife, Pulane Phoolo, have officially surprised the internet after appearing to bury the hatchet. The two are now following each other on Instagram and even exchanging warm, faith-filled messages, a move that caught many by surprise, given the history," wrote the blog.

On their Instagram posts, the rapper's wife wrote: "What a start to the new year. Lemme go cry, Thank you Jesus."

Majozi said: "Please, God has been so kind."

South Africans respond to Majozi and Pulane's reunion

@bombshellfuno responded:

"This is great to see, hey. Their kids are siblings after all."

@Incognigroooo said:

"But feder, I really love this now, the kids will have a relationship."

@Zeal36744130 reacted:

"Social media was toxic, claiming Bexx started her spiritual journey because she's miserable that Cass got married. Please, Bexx saw her child get healed and decided she would be a Christian. Glad they are getting along, the kids will have a healthy home life."

@mikezwini87 wrote:

"When you give your life to Christ, you will forgive even your worst enemy. He is a God of forgiveness."

@ke_kgethegile commented:

"Wives think that when they are going through hell in their marriages, the solution is to make peace with their husband’s baby mamas. But making peace between women does not fix betrayal, disrespect, or a broken marriage."

@kamo_mash said:

"That Tom and Jerry meme from Pulane, straight wholesome vibes after the mess."

@lindzmlangeni replied:

"Why were they beefing in the first place?"

@Incognigroooo responded:

"Again, we will learn to mind our own business."

@lesegoellen said:

"It is important to mind our business."

@whatalongday607 responded:

"Why did Cassper unfollow his wife?"

@Mandz_2 wrote:

"We are the toxic ones, I'm afraid."

@Celani16204894 reacted:

"Knowing my baby mama, she would rather see me suffer than do this."

