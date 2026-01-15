South African rapper and one of the founding members of the influential hip-hop group Teargas , trended online after his picture surfaced on X

The picture was shared by Hermaine M on the microblogging platform, sparking a conversation about the rapper's looks

Fans expressed worry about his current state, and some even dragged rapper K.O into the mix, saying the two must reconcile

The online community was set ablaze when a recent photo of South African rapper Ntukza, a founding member of the renowned hip-hop collective Teargas, circulated on X.

Shared by Hermaine M, the image has drawn mixed reactions, prompting conversations surrounding the rapper's current appearance and well-being.

Ntukza, whose K.O diss track was criticised after failing to land with Mzansi, had disappeared from the public eye, which explains why fans were particularly shocked by his trending photo.

See the viral photo in the post below:

Fans react to the photo

Fans expressed their unease regarding Ntukza's state, with many highlighting the need for healing and unity between him and fellow rapper K.O.

X user, @AdvMagadze, commented:

"They must just settle their issues with K.O and Ma-E. A Teargas reunion tour can fill up any stadium in the country, including FNB."

One user, @BeautifulBucs35, said:

"Eish! Nothing lasts forever."

A user by the handle @TT_cleaners wrote:

"O kare o tshwere ke stress [he looks stressed].

Another user, @Skhentwa, shared some positivity:

"At least he is still alive."

@Dapoint_ echoed the sentiment, stating:

"As long he is still breathing, he must keep going."

@madam_speaker2 chimed in:

"He looks okay, fine and breathing."

@Mpakathii echoed the view, commenting:

"This guy looks healthy. LOL you people are so miserable."

Seemingly commenting on the rapper's hair, @Danz75802 shared a personal habit:

"I remember once upon a time, I decided to always have enough money to get a haircut. The first basic. That rule has helped me avoid this notion that you're going through a tough time based on your hair. It does look like he's going through it all."

@TheoMosaqa explained a bit of what he knows about the rapper's personal life, sharing:

"LOL he's fine. He's a lecturer at some university."

@ofnifmosimok wanted to resuscitate the rap rivalry between Ntukza and K.O, writing:

"Bet you he can still out spit K.O but that's a conversation we're not ready to have."

K.O takes a swipe at Ntukza in his song Forecast 23

K.O and Ntukza's beef does not seem straightforward to squash. The rappers have taken matters to a new dimension when they each released diss tracks targeted at each other.

K.O's diss track in particular received better acclaim from fans as they said the Sete hitmaker hit the mark with Forecast 23.

Ntukza's diss track is said to be "whack"

In a previous Briefly News report, Ntukza's response song to K.O's diss track was criticised as "whack".

The former Teargas member became a laughing stock on social media when he fired back at K.O with Long Walk To Freedom.

