Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, touched fans with an emotional Instagram post

The stunner captioned the post with a powerful motivational statement

Fans reassured her of her beauty and of their love for her

Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, received love online following her touching post.



With or without Cassper Nyovest by her side, Mzansi still stans Thobeka Majozi.

The stunner took to her Instagram, posting a carousel of her black-and-white pictures and the caption, as well as her undeniable beauty, touched users in a special way.

The ever-so-beautiful media personality and influencer Majozi, who reportedly turned to prayer after exposing Cassper's cheating, received love from commenters under her Instagram post. She captioned it: "Don’t lose the version of you that believed anything was possible."

The caption was apt, considering she took her current photos against the backdrop of the pictures of her younger self on the wall.

See the post below:

The comments section turns into a love fest

Users absolutely gushed over Majozi, who has become a personality, or celebrity if you will, in her own right.

One user, @gabby_mahlangu_, posted:

"Akamuhle lo sisi yoh. ❤️❤️🔥🔥 Jehovah!"

@phumelele_choma commented on the photos on the wall, writing:

"Same little precious girl. Just a little bit grown!"

Another user, @azania_domic, wrote:

"We love you, Thobeka ❤️."

@thabisili_zikhali echoed the love, posting:

"We love you 😍😍."

@moratiwa_lerato did not hold back on the admiration, commenting:

"I see her heart on her face. Beautiful face, mommy."

Cassper Nyovest's sister, @thuto_phoolo, after whom the rap powerhouse named one of his albums Thuto, also commented with love:

"I love these so much!"

This comment, out of the many, attracted replies, with users praising Cassper's sister for staying close to Thobeka even after her breakup with Mufasa.

Majozi, who celebrated her birthday recently, is close friends with her child's paternal aunt, if her Instagram account is anything to go by.

User, @majoro_selloane, felt a deeper connection, stating:

"I just want to give you a long hug, beautiful woman of the most high God."

@yellowcandy97 said:

"You are so pretty, mama."

@sarah_kgadi_aphane showed sympathy, likely tied to Cassper's prior infidelity. She wrote:

"You really are worth better."

User @boitybey seemingly echoed the above user, writing:

"Chomi, otlo ba shap [Friend, you'll be okay]."

@katli.girll commended Majozi's caption, saying:

"This caption 🥹♥️♥️. I needed it so bad."

Cassper Nyovest confirms breakup with Thobeka

In the early days of their romantic falling out, Cassper confessed that he had an addiction that cost him a relationship with the mother of his child.

At the time, the Mama I Made It hitmaker told Mpoomy Ledwaba on her YouTube podcast that he had since changed his life.

The rapper welcomed his first child, a son, with Majozi in 2020. Cassper Nyovest revealed then that he had been single for two years.

Seemingly owning up to his mistakes, he admitted then:

“I created a serious mess. I hurt my baby mama so much. We broke up, and I have been single for two years.”

Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi's relationship ended due to his cheating.



Cassper Nyovest becomes born again

Following the end of Cassper and Majozi's relationship, the rapper announced that he had found Christ.

Briefly News reported that fans reacted with worry for the secular musician who had taken them by surprise after that announcement.

