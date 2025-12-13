Actor Oros Mampofu and his wife Bianca Carmichael announced that they welcomed their third child

The couple previously had two daughters and with the birth of their third one, Oros described himself as a 'girl dad'

Mampofu took the news to Instagram and fans congratulated him and his wife

Oros Mampofu and Bianca Carmichael welcome their third daughter.

South African actor Oros Mampofu and his wife, Bianca Carmichael, announced the birth of their third child.

The couple's newest addition to the family is a daughter, making them parents to three girls.

In his Instagram post, Mampofu embraced his 'girl dad' status.

Mampofu, who appreciated his younger self recently, credited God in his viral Instagram post. Part of the caption reads:

"I promise to fight with all my heart for you as long as I still draw breath. I promise to be a place where you can run to when you need advice, protection or just a place to rest your head. I promise to do my best and let God do the rest."

See Mampofu's announcement in the post below:

Fans congratulate the new parents

Fans and friends of the couple took to the comments section, sharing sweet messages.

User @cikylicks wrote:

"Congratulations, fam. God is with you and your beautiful family 🙏🏽."

@thandiswak commented:

"Congratulations, Oros. God be with you forever ❤️."

@hellenleona wrote to the newborn, saying:

"Welcome to the world, baba."

Mampofu's fellow actor, Nyaniso Dzedze, commented:

"Congratulations, my boy. May God shower you with his blessings for the rest of your days😍. I wish you blessings and love❤️."

Singer Kea Zawadi, wrote:

"Congratulations my buddy ♥️. Thank you Jesus for a healthy baby🧎🏽‍♀️."

@nandegaladla stated:

"Another beautiful princess 🥹💐. We thank Jesus! Congratulations, mom and dad."

Actress Sive Mabuya also commented. She said:

"Yoh, ubutyebi obungaka [such cuteness]🙌🏾! Sana you’re God’s favourite👏🏾."

Who is Oros Mampofu?

Mampofu is a prominent South African actor known for his roles in popular series like Skeem Saam, where he played the character of Jama, Igazi, playing the role of Prince Phila, and Gqeberha: The Empire appearing as Ntando.

After graduating, Mampofu had a breakout success in 2015 with the movie Rise. He continued through major TV dramas and films, showcasing his versatility in both comedic and serious roles.

Mampofu studied at AFDA (The School for the Creative Economy) and graduated with a degree in Motion Picture and Live Performance.

A quick glance at Mampofu's key acting roles

Skeem Saam : Gained widespread recognition as Jama , a university roommate of Thabo Maputla, from 2015.

: Gained widespread recognition as , a university roommate of Thabo Maputla, from 2015. Igazi : Landed his first starring role as Prince Phila Mbangatha in this Mzansi Magic drama (2016).

: Landed his first starring role as in this drama (2016). The Lucky Specials : Starred in this feature film (2017) exploring tuberculosis.

: Starred in this feature film (2017) exploring tuberculosis. Harvest : Had a major recurring role in the e.tv drama series (2017).

: Had a major recurring role in the drama series (2017). Ingoma : Took on a leading role in this 1Magic drama (2018).

: Took on a leading role in this (2018). Rhythm City : Joined the cast as Banele (2019).

: Joined the cast as (2019). Savage Beauty : Appeared as Ndu in this series (2022-2024).

: Appeared as in this series (2022-2024). Gqeberha: The Empire: Played the role of Ntando Mxenge (2023-2025).

Oros Mampofu appeared in prominent Mzansi TV shows.

