A woman showed she'd love to work for DJ Zinhle, who established a name for herself on the business scene

The beloved hit maker's brand, Era, sells accessories, and it's been growing from strength to strength

A woman on TikTok posted that she designed a bag she hoped the DJ would sell, and people shared their thoughts

Dj Zinhle found success with a business, Era by DJ Zinhle, and one lady wants to be a part of it. The brand stocks fashion accessories from earrings to handbags.

A woman designed a handbag for DJ Zinhle's Era brand. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle's supply chain came under scrutiny before, and one designer shared what she'd make for the brand. The woman who dreams of designing for Era recently shared some of her work.

In a video on TikTok,@bontle.creative revealed that she was fantasising about creating one of the bags that the DJ would sell. The creator showed what she would make if DJ Zinhle approached her to design a bag, and she came up with something unique. The lady designed a light pink bag and arches as the handle, and she changed the Era logo.

DJ Zinhle's Era is a beloved brand that the musician developed. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

South Africa discusses Era handbag design

Many people admired how much work it was to produce the handbag. Online users could not stop raving about the stunning design. Watch the video of the Era bag design and read people's comments about the bag below:

Xingwavila💟 wondered

"Why did you change the logo?"

Nokuthula Thully Ndima exclaimed:

"Cha yimbi guys 😏"

uGogo wase Italy🫦🇮🇹 added:

"Simbi chomi 😭"

Mrs Agah🇸🇿🇪🇬 wrote:

"I love it, but it seems like I'm the only one."

Rhulani 🌸 commented:

"Use a small letter e"

Lindelwa Dhlomo disagreed with the criticism:

"I actually think it looks stunning and cute."

queen of hearts exclaimed:

"Sthandwa ds is classy and beautiful Shem 💐"

Bariatric Queen Hlengiwe wrote:

"The vision is there, just don’t change her logo as it’s small letters, but otherwise this looks really dope."

lekgarebe gushed:

"Beautiful, the handle is too much for me."

Humm exclaimed:

"Beautiful. It would mean she's changing her logo or a limited edition, though."

Stheny Nxumalo🇿🇦 advised:

"Don't change the Era logo."

MaMbhele (Mhani Mathebula💍) liked the design:

"Girl, it’s beautiful, honestly, people just have a problem with you, period, if it were Louis Vuitton, they wouldn’t have negative comments."

Tsholo Mongae agreed:

"Your work is beautiful Bontle🥰. May bestie use you so that you can also advance."

Chubby_faniswa added:

"It looks classy honestly. I'd buy it, but the Era logo should remain the same, mama."

anele_nellz wrote:

"Yoh, a tote with this type of logo would be nice 🥺🥺, but this is so beautiful. Design is on brand with Zinhles' work."

Slee Hlabangane added:

"Needs more creativity, I'm not being negative, but it seems all brands have this similar print now."

