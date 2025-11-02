DJ Zinhle established her accessories brand, and it caused some buzz after one of her pieces was seen in another online store

The South African DJ's brand, Era, stocks earrings, and people immediately recognised them in a screenshot of a different shop

DJ Zinhle's fans shared their reactions to seeing the musician's products on another shopping platform

DJ Zinhle has been a consistent player on the business scene with her brand Era. Recently, supporters showed their loyalty after her products were spotted on a different shopping platform.

DJ Zinhle's Era brand was spotted on Shein, and the screenshot spread on X. Image @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle's fans were stunned to see the artist's accessories online. The post of the items for sale on a different website made rounds on X.

In a post on X, @Yvette_Aloe shared a screenshot of earrings identical to the ones sold by DJ Zinhle. The earrings retailed for R24 and were also branded as Era. An online user @Cheri_flavour quoted the photo, insisting that if the earrings are Era dupes, no one should buy them. She said local brands work too hard and supporters must do their best to make it worthwhile. The Era earrings cost R850 on the website.

In the past, people have raised questions about DJ Zinhle's accessories store supplier. Briefly News reported that the musician was a hot topic after people found other products identical to Era on Shein.

DJ Zinhle regularly wears her brand, Era. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

South Africa discusses DJ Zinhle's brand

People who are big fans of DJ Zinhle's accessories brand insisted that others should stick to buying from her. X users speculated about how the Era earrings were on Shein. See the post of the Era earrings on Shein below:

@Lungie_R_K said:

"This is insane.Seeing this must be devastating for the brand."

@NobuYes wrote:

"I saw this the other day and was so annoyed."

@cikymtwesi commented:

"Yoh! As an Era gal, this makes me very upset! The audacity!!"

@JayceeMarvatona argued:

"Shein, like Take A Lot, Amazon, etc, are online stores, with room for any retailer to list their items to be sold. Yes, Shein has dupes, but here? What if Zinhle listed?"

@anele16520382 criticised the posts:

"I think you did more harm than good with this post; some of us didn't know SHEIN even had this; now it's free advertisement."

@Yvette_Aloe was outraged by the Shein listing:

"This is absolutely deplorable. We need to be patriotic and support our own. Is there an avenue we can explore to report them? And I wonder if DJ Zinhle is aware of this yet."

@BlaqSabali said:

"Unfortunately, the economy is not set up in a way people can think like that, and at the end of the day, everyone wanna be part of the culture, hence dupes will fly."

SA calls out DJ Zinhle over her bags

Briefly News previously reported that famous South African producer and reality TV star DJ Zinhle has been the talk of the town recently regarding her brand Era after she was called out by netizens regarding her high price charge. This came after the star was accused of still crying over her late baby daddy and slain rapper, AKA.

The Umlilo hitmaker found herself trending on social media recently. The star, who donned a swimsuit while on vacation with her hubby, was dragged online by netizens who scrutinised her Era handbag.

A Twitter user @sanelenkosix shared a picture of Zinhle's bag and an identical no-name bag from Shein with the prices attached.

Source: Briefly News