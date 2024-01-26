DJ Zinhle became the talk of town after netizens on social media called her out

A Twitter user posted two pictures, one DJ Zinhle's Era bag and the other a no-name bag from Shein which looked identical

Netizens were unhappy with the price difference of R375 and called out the DJ for charging her bag with a higher price

DJ Zinhle got called out by netizens for her high charge on one of her bags. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Famous South African producer and reality TV star DJ Zinhle has been the talk of the town recently regarding her brand Era after she was called out by netizens regarding her high price charge. This came after the star was accused of still crying over her late baby daddy and slain rapper, AKA.

DJ Zinhle's Era bag under Scrutiny

The Umlilo hitmaker found herself trending on social media recently. The star, who donned a swimsuit while on vacay with her hubby was dragged online by netizens who scrutinised her Era handbag.

A Twitter user @sanelenkosix shared a picture of Zinhle's bag and an identical no-name bag from Shein with the prices attached. In the post, you could see the huge price difference between the bags as the Thula hitmaker's bags are R375 more expensive than the ones from Shein, which cost R275.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

See the post below:

Netizens call out DJ Zinhle

Shortly after the pictures were shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section calling out the DJ and producer for her high price charge:

@Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:

"I’ll never look at it the same again, you’re an agent of Satan wena."

@shazzzy__ responded:

"She didn't even try."

@Bra_Sporo said:

"They cry foul if we don't support local businesses. When international business don't make us popayi's with their prices."

@_yenkosi_m questioned:

"Wait so they buy them from Shein and put their logo ? Or they are copying the design?"

@lelethuzintle responded:

"1/10 for creativity to Zinhle."

@PreciousShange replied:

"Era is the female version of GALXBOY."

@Neo08756796 commented:

"I really thought Era by Dj Zinhle was original designs."

@ron_can91 mentioned:

"It’s exactly the same , she didn’t even twitch it a bit."

Nadia Nakai opens up about having Kairo Forbes in her life

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai is grateful for the opportunity to join the Forbes' blended family, even after AKA's passing.

Bragga was a recent guest on The L-Tido Podcast with L-Tido, where she spoke fondly of Kairo Forbes and her mother, DJ Zinhle. Nadia and Forbes have created a strong bond, and Nadia cannot wait to be called auntie by Kairo.

Source: Briefly News