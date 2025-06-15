A woman on TikTok rubbed DJ Zinhle the wrong way when she found her product at a random Chinese store

The Mzansi lady shared footage of her findings online and instantly went viral after plugging people with the prices

Social media users confirmed the allegations about the artist’s brand in a thread of comments

A South African businesswoman visited a random shop in Johannesburg and found DJ Zinhle’s brand.

A Mzansi lady spotted DJ Zinhle's brand in a random Chinese shop. Image: @erabydjzinhle

Source: Instagram

She filmed her findings and posted footage on TikTok, which attracted thousands of viewers.

Woman gets blocked by DJ Zinhle

South African musician and businesswoman, DJ Zinhle, made a name for herself outside of music. She founded her accessories brand Era over a decade ago, and it’s grown from just being a jewellery-focused brand.

The musician was previously bashed for branding Shein bags and selling them as her own. Mzansi has since moved on from that incident and continued to support her.

On Friday, a small business owner, Nikita, from Johannesburg, visited a Chinese shop that had a massive stock of Era gift bags. She was stunned by what she saw and posted her findings on TikTok.

She posted five videos about the incident and garnered over a million views. Nikita realised that the musician had blocked her on TikTok and said:

“I can't find DJ Zinhle's TikTok account anymore after this post, and I wasn’t even selling these. I didn't even share the location where I came across these bags, yho.”

South Africans were very suspicious of the brand. The gift bags from the Chinese store were identical to DJ Zinhle’s and retailed for R5, just like on Era’s website.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi wowed by DJ Zinhle’s products in Chinese shop

Social media users discussed the matter in a thread of comments:

DJ Zinhle's brand trended on TikTok after one lady 'exposed' it. Image: @erabydjzinhle

Source: Instagram

@Thebo T said:

“DJ Zinhle saw them last month. She can't sue them, they are a Chinese brand.”

@Anathi Zozo wondered:

“Guys, what if she stocks from that shop?”

@❣️remembered:

“She once bought handbags from Shein and branded them Era, so I guess after all, business is business.”

@princess Thembisil Mahlangu commented:

“Now I see why everyone is wearing Era.”

@Melo 🎀 shared:

“I have the original, and the packaging is exactly like this.”

@🫧❣️Nothando_Thobeka❣️🫧said:

“People don't know that Era is Shein stock, and she rebranded it.”

@maThabizolo shared:

“I was once at China Mall and I saw her van there, so I think maybe she's working with them.”

@Tswalos wrote:

“DJ Zinhle won't sue cos Era is from China.”

@ANGEL _said:

“Yeah, I sell, but local? You will never see me touch any local brand.”

